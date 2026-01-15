Haas chief reveals key upgrade coming to UK HQ for 2026 season

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said their in-house simulator will come online in May, bringing them up to parity with the other members of the grid.

While some Formula 1 outfits are well-stocked, Haas has always worked within its means but in recent years, has made real progress to make it an even playing field.

Haas set for new in-house simulator in 2026

Away from the track, a simulator is a key tool in helping both teams understand their car and also drivers familiarise themselves with conditions but Haas up until this point have not had one on-site.

A partnership with Toyota though has opened doors and the team has been building a simulator on-site in Banbury. Komatsu revealed it should be online around May, June time and will be able to use from the moment it is online.

“I think the Banbury one is going to be up and running around May, June time,” he told media including PlanetF1.com. “But they’ve [Toyota] got another one in Epsom.

“So we’re just doing our proof of concept model integration stuff in parallel with the Epsom one. So once we got the physical one installed in Banbury, we can just go.

“It should be immediately okay when it’s installed as we’re doing it in parallel.”

Up until now, Haas has been using a Ferrari simulator in Maranello but suggested having their own would allow them to get better data.

“It’s very important, because we’ve got access to a Ferrari simulator in Maranello. But of course, it’s not great, because most of the engineering teams are in the UK, and then the days are limited, and it’s in Italy, right?

“So logistically, it’s been pretty difficult.

“[In 2026], I think the simulator is going to be even more important so we can’t have that access straight away, but it’s going to be really, really key, and then it’s a milestone for the team to be able to do that.”

Since Komatsu took control of the team, Haas has evolved dramatically and a partnership with Toyota announced in October 2024 has seen them benefit from the services of Toyota Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of the Japanese company.

From 2026, TGR will be Haas’ title sponsor and Komatsu suggested both parties will benefit from the arrangement.

“Between Akio-san [Akio Toyoda, Toyota chairman] and myself, it’s totally clear that the purpose of this collaboration is really trying to grow people and, through doing that, they will make a competitive organisation,” he said.

“If you look at Formula 1 as an environment, if somebody wants to train people, or throw people into a very competitive, international environment, there’s nothing better than Formula 1.

“I think the amazing thing about this is it’s very international, incredibly competitive. In the corporate world, certain things take, let’s say, three months to develop; in Formula 1, we sort it in two weeks, right?

“So, in terms of training people, I don’t think you’ll find anything better. That’s where I think our synergy comes from. We are looking for people. Akio-san was looking for an environment where he could train and grow his own people.

“I think in the long run, for Toyota Motor Corporation, it’s not just for racing. The people they grow, train in this environment will one day, hopefully, be senior managers or top management in TMC, with an international and competitive mindset.

“It’s just a lot more than just about, ‘Are they going to make a PU?’, or ‘Are they going to be the Toyota works team?’

“That’s really, really not the target. I get asked this question every time, but that’s not the case.”

