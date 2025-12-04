Haas reveals new identity for 2026 as Toyota team name returns

The Haas team will race under a new name in F1 2026, having strengthened its bond with Toyota following its first year in partnership.

A year on from first beginning a partnership with Toyota’s motorsport division, Haas has announced it will run under a new name next season.

TGR Haas arrives for F1 2026

Haas will formally enter the F1 2026 championship under the name TGR Haas F1, marking the arrival of Toyota Gazoo Racing (TGR) as part of its official brand.

TGR is the motorsport and competition division of the Japanese manufacturer, and Toyota will assume title partnership rights with Haas for 2026, replacing the departing Moneygram after three years.

In October 2024, Haas announced the commencement of a burgeoning technical partnership with Toyota, which has seen TGR help the American squad’s research and development, as well as strengthening Haas to the point where it has begun its very first Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) programme.

This will become officially known as the TGR Haas Driver Development Programme.

Toyota has also helped with the commissioning and development of a brand-new simulator at Haas’ facility in Banbury in the UK.

A large part of Haas’ partnership with Toyota is in the area of personnel development and the management of engineering and mechanic human resources, with the TPC programme tying closely in with this area.

In 2025, Haas carried out 14 days of TPC running, including days at Silverstone, Paul Ricard, Imola, Mugello, and Fuji; this allowed Toyota to introduce some of its driving talent to the programme, including Ryo Hirakawa, Sho Tsuboi, Ritomo Miyata, and former F1 driver Kamui Kobayashi.

“It’s naturally a privilege to deepen our relationship with TGR through this new title partnership agreement,” said Ayao Komatsu, team boss of Haas.

“Our working relationship to-date has been everything we hoped it would be.

“It’s been evidenced through our successful TPC running this season but there’s been so much more going on behind the scenes too – including the development and installation of the simulator at our Banbury facility for 2026.

“The cultivation of personnel, all working collaboratively between Haas F1 Team and TGR, has benefited us greatly and that’s something that will only increase as our partnership matures.

“We’re excited to further grow with the likes of our driver program too, and it’s been encouraging to see the depth of talent TGR is backing in that process.”

According to Akio Toyota, chairman of Toyota, the partnership with Haas will allow the “next generation” of people to emerge into Formula 1.

“Throughout our challenges in the 2025 season, I witnessed young TGR drivers and engineers begin to believe in their own potential and set their sights on even greater dreams,” he said.

“Seeing this transformation moved me deeply. And today, I can say this with confidence, Toyota has finally begun to move – really move.

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for standing alongside our young members, believing in their potential, and facing the future with the same passion and perspective.

“By taking our partnership with Haas another step forward next year, TGR’s ‘People, Product, Pipeline’ mantra – will accelerate in a way we have never seen before. The time has come for the next generation to take their first steps toward the world stage.

“Together with Gene Haas, Ayao, and everyone at TGR Haas F1 Team, we will build both a culture and a team for the future. Toyota is now truly on the move.”

Haas has also confirmed its pre-season plans for the F1 2026 campaign, which includes a livery launch for the VF-26 online on January 23rd ahead of the beginning of private pre-season testing in Barcelona between January 26th and 30th.

