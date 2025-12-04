The Abu Dhabi title-decider could have been a McLaren-exclusive affair, but instead, Max Verstappen arrives as a genuine contender to win his fifth consecutive World Championship.

It would be one of Formula 1’s greatest comeback stories if Verstappen does crown himself a five-time champion in Abu Dhabi. Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko is looking to Mercedes for a helping hand in making that happen. If Ferrari wants to help out as well, then the more the merrier.

Could Mercedes inadvertently help Max Verstappen to title?

Recent form certainly suggests that Mercedes could complicate matters for McLaren, which is exactly the kind of scenario which Verstappen may require if he is to snatch the title away in Abu Dhabi.

The scores on the doors have Norris taking a 12-point lead into the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Verstappen sits second, while former championship leader – now P3 – Oscar Piastri is 16 points adrift, meaning that trio all has a chance to secure the title this weekend at Yas Marina Circuit.

McLaren was forced to swallow a bitter pill in Qatar, as Red Bull outfoxed the papaya team on strategy to keep Verstappen in the fight. Nonetheless, Norris goes into Abu Dhabi very much with the advantage leading by 12 points, with a maximum of 25 remaining.

That means Verstappen is likely to need some help from others to demote Norris low enough down the finishing order that a final, dramatic twist in the title battle manifests.

Verstappen cannot afford to finish outside of the podium places. If he does, that is game over there and then. Even if he wins, then Norris only needs to finish fourth to become World Champion for the first time.

Marko, therefore, hopes that Mercedes can offer Red Bull an accidental helping hand.

Kimi Antonelli was on the podium for Mercedes in Brazil, while George Russell joined him in the top three come Las Vegas. Admittedly, that was after both McLaren drivers had been disqualified due to excessive plank wear.

“I hope we find our setup earlier, not only in Q3,” Marko said of the Abu Dhabi GP, in response to a question from PlanetF1.com.

“And then with this speed we had [in Qatar], I think we can match them [McLaren].

“And I hope Mercedes is competitive.”

How Max Verstappen can win the title in Abu Dhabi

Marko is also welcoming Ferrari to this particular party, but whether the Scuderia will attend is unclear.

Ferrari is now consigned to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship. It has been a very disappointing season, but one which, against recent form, Ferrari will try to finish on a high.

“Ferrari, maybe, in Abu Dhabi,” Marko added.

“The more cars that are in between, the better for us.”

It was put to Marko that Red Bull was in a similar position previously with Sebastian Vettel in Abu Dhabi 2010.

Vettel secured his first of four consecutive titles, despite not having led the Drivers’ Championship at any prior stage that year.

Vettel arrived in Abu Dhabi 15 points behind, but still took the crown. Reason to be optimistic for Verstappen and Red Bull, absolutely.

“2010 was better for us because we had two drivers in the championship fight, and Ferrari focused on Vettel, which was correct,” Marko responded.

“McLaren has just to focus on Max.”

True. Yet, Marko warns: “But focus on Max, it’s not so easy.”

Additional reporting by Mat Coch and Thomas Maher

