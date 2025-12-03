On the eve of what promises to be an epic Abu Dhabi title decider, it is time to bring you up to speed with the latest F1 news.

Lewis Hamilton has “so many notes” for Ferrari after a bruising Qatar Grand Prix, while team boss Fred Vasseur has had his say on the “negativity” surrounding the team. All this and much more, so let’s dive into the action.

Ferrari, prepare for the Lewis Hamilton ‘notes’

Qatar was another disappointing race weekend for Hamilton, and Ferrari in general.

Hamilton dropped out in Q1 during Sprint and Grand Prix qualifying, with Ferrari’s four points for the weekend scored by Charles Leclerc.

As the Scuderia limps towards the F1 2025 chequered flag, Hamilton has “so many notes” for Ferrari on how to improve.

Ferrari responds to Lewis Hamilton ‘negativity’ claim

Hamilton said the “negativity” within the media does not help Ferrari. Fred Vasseur fully agrees.

He also pointed to how Max Verstappen “was able to” drive out of the Red Bull rut back to winning days, which proves to Ferrari that it is possible.

Lewis Hamilton to miss Abu Dhabi FP1

Hamilton heads to Abu Dhabi looking to avoid a first podiumless season in his record-breaking F1 career.

He will, though, have one hour less practice to perfect his approach, as Ferrari needs to satisfy its rookie sessions quota for the season.

As a result, Charles will share the track with his brother Arthur, in an all-Leclerc Ferrari FP1 line-up.

Yuki Tsunoda defiant after Red Bull demotion

While Hamilton will be back for F1 2026, Yuki Tsunoda now knows that he will not have a place on next season’s grid.

His spot at Red Bull is to be taken by Isack Hadjar, as Tsunoda becomes Red Bull test and reserve driver.

But, Tsunoda has declared that he is “not finished”, despite this “setback” in his F1 career.

Cadillac to reveal first F1 livery in $8m arrangement

Formula 1 will have a new, 11th team on the grid in time for 2026, that being Cadillac.

The team has confirmed that its inaugural livery will be revealed on Sunday 8 February, 2026, and it will be done via an advert on Super Bowl Sunday.

