Ferrari has a long list of “notes” from Lewis Hamilton on how the team can improve. Ferrari is now consigned to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship.

F1 2025 has not been the season which Ferrari had hoped for, the ambitions of a title challenge not coming close to fruition. However, Hamilton is “hopeful” for progress, as he sees nothing in his “notes” that Ferrari would be incapable of triggering to make progress.

Lewis Hamilton has ‘so many notes’ for Ferrari

With just one round remaining, Ferrari looks likely to finish the season without a victory. Recent rounds have been particularly frustrating for both Hamilton and Charles Leclerc, with just 20 points scored over the last three.

That means Ferrari is certain to finish fourth in the Constructors’ standings.

Hamilton especially has struggled recently. He qualified last in Las Vegas, and suffered a double Q1 elimination across qualifying for the Qatar Sprint and Grand Prix.

Finishing the race weekend in twelfth, Hamilton gave a blunt assessment of his and Ferrari’s situation when he spoke to Sky F1.

“It definitely has been the most challenging year both in and out of the car,” he said. “I’ve got so many notes in terms of things we need to improve on.

“Time will tell whether or not we act on those things and we keep hold of the things that are good and change the things that are not – and there’s plenty of those.

“There’s literally no reason why we couldn’t fix those if we just put those into action. I’m hopeful for us making progress.”

Hamilton started from the pit lane for the Qatar Sprint and was restricted to 17th, at the head of the four-car pack which opted for setup changes.

He started the Grand Prix P17, and finished twelfth, crossing the line 12 seconds behind Alex Albon in the Williams one position ahead. Carlos Sainz scored his second podium of the season in Qatar driving the sister Williams.

“I think it really highlighted just how developed everybody else is and how undeveloped we are at this point of the year,” Hamilton admitted to PlanetF1.com and other media outlets.

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur had revealed that Ferrari’s focus has been on the new regulations coming for F1 2026 since April.

Hamilton continued, “I was nearly getting overtaken by the Stake car and I couldn’t keep up with the Williams. And the Williams came third. So, I mean, they’ve done a great job.”

Hamilton could finish as low as seventh in the Drivers’ Championship. He heads to Abu Dhabi in P6, but Kimi Antonelli – the in-form rookie who succeeded Hamilton at Mercedes – is only two points behind.

