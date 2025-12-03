Cadillac has confirmed its first Formula 1 livery will be unveiled on Sunday 8th February 2026, doing so through an unusual avenue.

Rather than a ‘traditional’ unveiling, Cadillac F1’s first livery will be unveiled to the world by the means of an advert on Super Bowl Sunday, one of the most-watched sporting events of the year.

Cadillac to launch first F1 livery with Super Bowl advert

The Super Bowl marks the climax of the NFL season, with two teams facing off for overall glory to be crowned champions for the season.

It is also one of the highest-viewed sporting events on the calendar, with an estimated 127.7 million people having watched last year’s edition.

Because of this, advertising space is placed at a massively premium price, with a 30-second commercial expected to cost approximately $8 million (£6.02m) for this prime slot on US TV.

That is where Cadillac F1, run jointly by General Motors and TWG Motorsports, has chosen to invest in its first livery launch.

While the team declined to clarify exact figures when approached by PlanetF1.com, Dan Towriss, chief executive of Cadillac Formula 1 Team Holdings, told Bloomberg that the team has put in a “typical Super Bowl spend” for the team’s reveal.

With prime advertising space, Cadillac F1 will automatically see its car unveiled with an almost-guaranteed enormous TV audience, as the team gets set to take its place on the grid for the first time in March.

In explaining why Cadillac chose this opportunity to launch its car with a Super Bowl ad, with an aim to look to build its fanbase Stateside, Towriss explained: “There’s this underdog status as an American brand that is just joining Formula 1 but doing it from a standing start, going up against European rivals that have been honing their craft for decades.”

Cadillac has become the fifth team to announce its F1 2026 launch plans, with Aston Martin, Red Bull, Racing Bulls and Alpine having all previously confirmed their launch dates for their respective 2026 liveries.

The American team will be joining Formula 1 with one of the most experienced line-ups on the entire grid, having signed Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez to form its inaugural line-up.

Perez recently took part in a TPC outing with Ferrari, driving a blacked-out SF-23 at Imola as he got used to the rigours of driving a Formula 1 car again.

Bottas, meanwhile, recently undertook 2026 tyre testing in Mexico City as part of his reserve role with Mercedes.

