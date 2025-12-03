The F1 weather forecast has landed for the season finale, at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Formula 1’s only day-night race has been on the calendar since 2009, and races there have rarely ever seen rain in Abu Dhabi’s warm climes, but conditions change from session to session.

Abu Dhabi GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for Friday?

Friday 5 December

FP1 (1.30pm local; 9.30am UK) and FP2 (5pm local; 1pm UK)

A cloudy start to the weekend is predicted in Abu Dhabi, with a light northwesterly wind as the circuit welcomes the drivers for FP1, which is also due to have an air temperature of 28°C.

No rain is forecast through Friday, with temperatures dropping off slightly for FP2 as the session is due to take place with 26°C temperatures, as the floodlights around Yas Marina take over.

Abu Dhabi GP weather forecast: What are conditions like for qualifying?

Saturday 6 December

FP3 (2.30pm local; 10.30am UK) and Qualifying (6pm local; 2pm UK)

The clouds from Friday are predicted to sit much higher in the sky on Saturday, leading to a brighter FP3 session with a temperature of 28°C for the session.

Much like Friday, temperatures are set to cool for the evening qualifying session, with the drivers set to clock their fast one-lap pace under the lights in 26°C conditions.

Abu Dhabi race weather forecast: What are conditions like for race day?

Sunday 7 December

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix (5pm local; 1pm UK)

As with the rest of the weekend, Sunday’s race is predicted to take place in dry conditions around Abu Dhabi, with the wind picking up to approximately 20kph at certain points in what could be one potential hiccup for the drivers.

Other than that, the weather is not set to be a factor in track conditions, with 26°C air temperatures accompanying the drivers in dry weather for the race.

