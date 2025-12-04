Heading into the season finale with two drivers in the hunt for the World title, McLaren has been warned it could face a 2016 Lewis Hamilton versus Nico Rosberg situation.

And as Hamilton said that night, “Right now I’m losing the World Championship so I’m really not bothered if I’m going to win or lose this race”.

Mercedes teammates Hamilton and Rosberg went into the 2016 title-decider in Abu Dhabi separated by 12 points with the Briton lining up on pole position ahead of his teammate. Rosberg needed P3 or better to wrap up the title, irrespective of Hamilton’s finishing position.

The teammates ran to the line first and second with Hamilton ahead and notably backing up Rosberg, who had Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen on his rear wing.

Rosberg on Lap 47: “This is really slow pace so maybe at some point invert the cars and if by the end of the race Lewis is still second I’ll let him by again. I know that’s a really stupid request but this is really slow at the moment. He’s doing exactly… he’s quick in sector one so it’s difficult for me.”

Mercedes radio: “OK Lewis this is an instruction. We need 45.1 for the win.”

Hamilton: “I suggest you guys let us race.”

Mercedes radio on Lap 51: “Lewis this is Paddy, we need you to pick up the pace to win this race. That is an instruction.”

Hamilton: “Paddy I am actually in the lead right now I’m quite comfortable here.”

Mercedes radio on Lap 54: “Lewis we need to target the 45s if we’re going to win this.”

Hamilton: “Right now I’m losing the World Championship so I’m really not bothered if I’m going to win or lose this race.”

Hamilton’s tactical game failed.

Although he clinched the race win, it was Rosberg who took the title by five points as he finished the race in second place, four tenths ahead of Vettel and 1.2s in front of Verstappen.

McLaren may yet find itself in a similar situation come Sunday.

Norris and Piastri head into the season finale separated by 16 points, but the big difference to the 2016 decider if that they have Max Verstappen between them.

The Red Bull driver trails Norris by 12 points, and is four up on Piastri.

It means Piastri could, if he wanted to, upset his teammate’s title party by gifting the crown to Verstappen. But that if is very big.

Piastri has throughout this campaign shown that he will play the teammate game, after all, at some point he may need his teammate to work in his favour.

Sky F1 pundit David Croft noted this as he predicted the outcome of the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

“Oscar mentioned this when I was chatting to him earlier in the season, ‘I’ll play the team game because I’m going to need the team in the future, and it is all about the team, this is a team sport’,” he said.

“So he’s not going to go against it.

“I don’t think Lando would go against it either, especially if it allows Max in. You’ve got to look people in the eye a day after the race.

“I can see Oscar winning the race, I can see a Lewis Hamilton Nico Rosberg 2016 scenario, where Oscar doesn’t go quite as fast and might back his teammate up into the pack.

“That is absolutely acceptable, and I would expect nothing less. But I think Lando will emerge as champion with Oscar winning the race.”

