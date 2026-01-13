With a new era and new teams in Formula 1, we have compiled each driver’s height ahead of the F1 2026 season – given its long history as a talking point in the sport.

Two returning favourites and one rookie enter the fray this time around, with only Yuki Tsunoda – the previous shortest driver in the field – moving into a reserve role in 2026.

Why does driver height matter in Formula 1?

While less of a talking point now, every performance differentiator counts in Formula 1, and taller drivers are naturally heavier and, in years gone by, have struggled to fit in the cockpit of previous cars – though this is not as much of a concern in the modern day.

Smaller, lighter drivers, meanwhile, have tended to offer more mechanical flexibility in terms of weight and ballast distribution.

However, recent measures in the sport have looked to level the playing field around driver heights, and look after taller drivers’ welfare at the same time – meaning taller drivers face no longer face a natural ‘penalty’ for taking up more room.

Who is the tallest driver in F1?

Haas driver Oliver Bearman is the tallest driver on the F1 2026 grid, standing at 1.88 metres tall, with Williams driver Alex Albon and Bearman’s Haas teammate, Esteban Ocon, next up at 1.86m.

Haas has the tallest combined driver line-up on the grid, while Audi, with Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, both have drivers that pass the six-foot barrier at 1.84m.

How much do Formula 1 drivers weigh?

No matter how much a driver weighs, a minimum cockpit weight of 80kg was introduced in 2019 to include a driver, their helmet, race suit and shoes. This was upped to 82kg in 2025 in the name of driver welfare, meaning taller drivers are able to compete at a healthier weight.

For any driver whose cockpit is underweight, ballast is added to make up the difference to remove the advantage of being a smaller, lighter driver.

Who is the shortest driver in F1?

Isack Hadjar is the shortest driver on the grid in the 2026 season, standing at 1.67m (5’6”).

Next shortest on the list are Fernando Alonso (1.71m), Kimi Antonelli (1.72m) and the three new or returning additions to the grid, Valtteri Bottas, Arvid Lindblad and Sergio Perez, all stand at 1.73m.

Is there a minimum height for F1?

The FIA’s Technical Regulations do not list a minimum height requirement to be a Formula 1 driver, with Article 12.1.1 stating that the requirement of the cockpit is that it is a “volume that accommodates the driver.”

Who is the tallest F1 driver in history?

Hans-Joachim Stuck, who competed in the sport between 1974 and 1979, is widely reported to be the tallest Formula 1 driver in history, standing at 1.94 metres (or 6’4″).

The late Justin Wilson was the tallest driver to have competed in the 21st century, having stood at 1.93 metres (6’3″).

Who is the shortest driver in F1 history?

Andrea Montermini, who started 19 grands prix between 1994 and 1996, is reported to be the shortest Formula 1 driver of all time, standing 1.57m (5’2”) tall.

F1 2026 driver heights: The full rundown

[In height order]

Driver Team Height Oliver Bearman Haas 1.88m Alex Albon Williams 1.86m Esteban Ocon Haas 1.86m George Russell Mercedes 1.85m Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 1.84m Nico Hulkenberg Audi 1.84m Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1.82m Max Verstappen Red Bull 1.81m Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1.80m Oscar Piastri McLaren 1.78m Carlos Sainz Williams 1.78m Pierre Gasly Alpine 1.77m Lando Norris McLaren 1.77m Franco Colapinto Alpine 1.74m Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1.74m Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 1.74m Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 1.73m Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 1.73m Sergio Perez Cadillac 1.73m Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1.72m Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1.71m Isack Hadjar Red Bull 1.67m

