Update issued after Jules Bianchi kart theft triggers family plea

Philippe Bianchi, father of the late Jules Bianchi, has posted that a stolen kart of the late Marussia driver has now been retrieved.

The former Marussia driver died as a result of his injuries sustained at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, with his father having put out an emotional appeal after his last racing kart prior to stepping up to single-seaters had been stolen.

Jules Bianchi kart found in ‘huge relief’ for his family

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

While Bianchi revealed several karts are still missing after the theft, the one belonging to his son had been retrieved in what he described as a “huge relief” for the whole family.

Nine karts were taken in the theft at the family home, but in having the final kart raced by his son returned, a significant piece of family history had been brought back.

Bianchi thanked everyone involved for helping publicise the theft and for the Brignoles police, having stated after the theft that “apart from the value of the machines, it is the sentimental value that hurts us.”

Bianchi wrote on Instagram: “It is with immense joy that I can confirm that Jules’ kart has been found.

More on Jules Bianchi from PlanetF1.com

Jules Bianchi remembered: ‘The conditions were much worse than they looked’

Eight times the Halo became a saviour: Grosjean, Leclerc and more scary incidents remembered

“This is a huge relief for our whole family. A huge thank you to everyone who shared the news on social media, to the media who relayed the information, and to the Brignoles police for their efforts.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone for making this possible. We still have a few karts left to find, as well as a mini motorbike, but thanks to all of you, I am hopeful. Forever Jules #JB17 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Jules Bianchi was a highly-rated young driver at Marussia and had been touted as a potential Ferrari driver of the future, having risen through the Scuderia’s junior ranks.

An accident in wet conditions at Suzuka in 2014 left him unconscious, before the French driver eventually succumbed to his injuries several months later.

His race number, 17, has been retired in his honour and is the only number Formula 1 drivers cannot choose upon entering the sport.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: First look: Cadillac shows off F1 livery for pre-season testing