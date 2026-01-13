Marko defines ‘unbelievable’ achievement for Red Bull Ford in F1 2026

Red Bull begins a critical new chapter in its Formula 1 journey in F1 2026 by rolling out its very first engine, developed alongside Ford.

With the chassis and engine regulations both receiving an overhaul, predicting where the teams and manufacturers will shake out is a lottery. According to Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s former senior advisor and driver programme boss, should the team win a race in F1 2026, then this would be an “unbelievable” achievement.

Can Red Bull Ford win in F1 2026?

Marko believes that there will be major reasons to celebrate should Red Bull and Ford pull off such a feat.

Following Honda’s initial F1 withdrawal announcement – a decision later reversed – Red Bull committed to its own engine programme. It partnered with American automotive giant Ford for the task.

Red Bull has made its name beating the world’s biggest manufacturers to F1 titles, but, now takes on a completely different task in looking to compete on the engine front also.

While appearing on the Beyond the Grid podcast shortly before his Red Bull exit, Marko was asked what success looks like for the Milton Keynes squad in F1 2026.

He said: “It’s the first time we are doing an engine. It was a big investment, much more than we thought in the beginning, but fortunately, the company still made it possible.

“Of course, we are newcomers, but I think if our engine would be a front runner, it’s already a big success.

“On the chassis side, I don’t hear we are behind or so. So we really have to wait to see.

“But if we could win with our engine in the first year, that would be unbelievable.”

As such, Marko was asked what makes Red Bull think that it can take on names such as Mercedes and Ferrari in the power unit game, automotive giants which have been doing this for decades throughout multiple rulesets.

Audi also joins the fray for F1 2026, having taken over Sauber to form their works team, running an Audi engine.

“I would say it’s part that we are a bit crazy,” Marko responded.

“And the other thing that if we decide to do something, we do it proper, and we put all the effort, all the passion behind it.

“And I mean, motor racing is a team sport, so you need this passion through the whole team to get successful.”

Red Bull’s four-time World Champion Max Verstappen will be out for redemption in F1 2026, having been narrowly pipped to the 2025 title by Lando Norris.

Verstappen has a new Red Bull teammate for the coming season in the form of Isack Hadjar. The Frenchman steps up to Red Bull Racing after an impressive rookie season with Racing Bulls.

