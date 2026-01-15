WATCH: Red Bull lift covers on F1 2026 season livery with Ford US launch event

Red Bull will become the first team to lift the covers on its F1 2026 season livery with a launch event tonight in Detroit, Michigan.

The Milton Keynes outfit is heading Stateside after it teamed up with US manufacturing giant Ford to build their power unit.

Honda’s initial departure from F1 led Red Bull to go out on its own and create an in-house power unit and in February 2023, Ford announced they would be assisting with the creation of the engine from 2026 onwards after sweeping regulation changes came into the sport.

Red Bull Powertrains is one of five engine manufacturers in 2026 along with Mercedes, Ferrari, Honda and Audi.

With 11 days to the first test in Barcelona, teams are preparing to pull the covers back on their 2026 cars and while the bodywork is largely there for show and not representative of the final car, the liveries are what teams are really showing off.

Red Bull has often kept its design the same but social media posts have hinted at a return to the brighter colours the team used during its initial years in the sport.

All will be revealed at tonight’s launch event which starts at 22:00 Eastern Time (03:00 UK time) and the show will be broadcast live on YouTube.

You can watch the events unfold here: