Red Bull launches merchandise reveal countdown for F1 2026 season

Red Bull has launched a countdown for the reveal of its new season teamwear range for fans.

Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls will become the first teams to unveil their new liveries for 2026 at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit on Thursday.

New Red Bull merchandise on the way for F1 2026 season

The launch will feature Max Verstappen and new teammate Isack Hadjar in all-new teamwear for the F1 2026 season.

On Friday Red Bull will launch their new merchandise range for 2026 here, named the ‘replica collection’, online for fans to buy before the first practice sessions begin.

The range will include t-shirts as worn by the teams in the pit lane and more casual wear including hoodies, jackets and caps.

The range will also include replicas of the new car and individual driver merchandise when it arrives.

Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar to compete for Red Bull Racing in F1 2026

Red Bull will be the first team on the grid to reveal their new-look, with other teams set to launch their livery and merchandise ranges from next week.

Castore, which has also signed up Haas for the new season, will continue to produce the Red Bull Racing range in 2026.

Castore has partnered with Red Bull since 2022 and has signed a long-term extension to the deal worth a reported $200m, making it the biggest merchandise deal in F1 history.

Last year’s Red Bull clothing featured the large Red Bull name across the front between two red lines. The polo t-shirts were priced at £80 for an adult version and jackets were priced at £130.

The good news for fans is that much of the 2025 merchandise is now drastically reduced in response to the new launch.

Red Bull t-shirts are down to as low as £24, while jackets are more than 50% off in the end of season sale on the Castore website.

There are also discounts on Red Bull’s limited edition range with Hypebeast, which was launched last month before Christmas.

