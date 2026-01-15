McLaren driver Lando Norris has been backed to win “three or four” more World Championships by 1996 Champion Damon Hill after he secured his maiden title in 2025.

Norris joined a list of just 34 other drivers when he secured the 2025 Championship, beating Max Verstappen by just two points in the season finale.

Lando Norris backed to become serial F1 Championship winner

Now, as Formula 1 prepares to return from its winter break, attention turns to who could be competing for the top honour this year around and as reigning World Champion, Norris was always going to be talked about as a possible contender.

Hill believes that winning the first is a major obstacle for any driver and now that Norris has achieved that feat, it could allow him to go on win “three or four” more.

“He’s done it and there’s a lot of comfort that comes from that,” Hill said on the Stay on Track podcast.

“He will be able to, to some degree, relax. It’s a question of the amount of avarice you have to win.

“I always thought when Michael [Schumacher] won one, two, three, four, five championships, he’d had enough, but then he went on to win one or two more.

“Some people, it propels them to go on to win multiple championships. I definitely think Lando’s got more than one in him. I think he’s probably got three or four.”

One of Norris’ main opponents to the 2026 title could be his teammate Oscar Piastri who himself looked on for a debut title before a surprising loss of form late in the year.

Hill believes that Piastri will have spent the winter analysing where the “little holes” in his performances were and will be a threat next year.

“Oscar did not exactly underperform,” Hill suggested. “There were moments that he dropped out last year.

“He will go through the winter and think ‘Okay, what do I have to do to patch up those little holes in my performance?’ And he will find out how to stop that happening again.

“Of course, they’ve both been through a title fight between themselves, and then Max [Verstappen], of course, at the end, putting pressure on them, and they will have learned massively from that. So there’ll be a strong pairing, but there will be more determination within the team from Oscar to stop Lando beating him again.”

