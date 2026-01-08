Lando Norris and McLaren CEO Zak Brown will take to the stage at the iconic Hammersmith Apollo to discuss the Briton’s title-winning 2025 season.

Norris, who will head into Formula 1’s new era with the number ‘1’ emblazoned on his car for the first time, will join the McLaren boss on stage for what has been billed as a ‘world exclusive, one off-live event’ in February.

Lando Norris and Zak Brown to play Hammersmith Apollo to recap 2025 campaign

For Brown, this will be a return to the famous London venue after he held a sold-out event there in November promoting his book, Seven Tenths of a Second, alongside discussing his time in motorsport, all the way up to the present day at McLaren.

Norris, though, will be on stage to offer his own behind-the-scenes insights from his first World Championship-winning season.

The event will take place on Sunday 22 February, notably after 2026 pre-season testing has concluded, with both Norris and Oscar Piastri looking to put in mileage in the team’s new challenger.

The pair are expected to discuss the season as a whole, when fine margins are in play and how the team navigates difficult situations both on and off track.

In the immediate aftermath of his title victory, Norris paid tribute to those around him, and explained that his World Champion status is reflective of a collective of people around him, not just his own achievements.

“The thing that makes me smile every day is making my parents proud, making my friends proud, the people who support me so much through the plenty of tough times I’ve had this year, [and] celebrate the good times that I’ve had this year,” he explained.

“But I feel like I finally get something to say thank you – not just in words, but in terms of the volume of a championship – that they are just as much a part of as I feel like I go out on track and perform. They’re with me through every step of the way. And today [Abu Dhabi GP], I just get to say thank you to all of them. I get to make them smile.

“That’s all I really want in my life is – all of them to be happy and to get to celebrate. And that’s what I managed to do for them all.”

Having now celebrated his victory with his family, friends and team, in February, he will have the opportunity to do so with around 3,500 of his fans in London, with tickets going on general sale at 10am on Friday 9 January.

