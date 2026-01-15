Taking to the track as one of two new engine manufacturers in Formula 1, Max Verstappen is refusing to rule out Audi as a competitor to Red Bull-Ford, nor its rivals.

This season, having said farewell to Renault in 2025, Formula 1 welcomes two new power unit suppliers in Red Bull-Ford and Audi.

Max Verstappen: ‘None of us have any idea of the new car, of the engine’

Both will arrive on the grid in Melbourne in March as independent suppliers after Red Bull-Ford replaced the Red Bull-Honda mix at the championship-winning team, while Audi bought the Sauber team with a mind to creating a works team – the engine and car developed in-house.

Who will come out on top, that’s the big question.

Formula 1’s engine regulations are changing this season, with a new power unit formula that uses a new-generation of 1.6-litre V6 hybrid that run on sustainable fuel and increases electrification to a 50/50 split with the internal combustion engine.

Over-taking mode, which utilises the configuration of the power unit and, to put it simply, grants the attacking car more engine power than the car attempting to defend, will be pivot in the battles from the front of the field to the back of it.

But while the teams have their numbers and data, ahead of the opening test in Barcelona, none of them know how their power units – nor cars – will perform.

Nor if they will perform at all, says four-time world champion Verstappen.

“The same question will be even more difficult to answer in 2026,” he told Blick when asked about predictions ahead of the new season.

“None of us have any idea of the new car, of the engine.”

So much so, he reckons that first test in Spain, which will take place behind closed-doors, could see the teams spending more time in the garages than on the track.

“I think at the first tests from January 26 in Barcelona we will be more in the garages than in action on the track,” he continued.

“Hopefully we’ll all be smarter at the two February tests in Bahrain.”

After Spain, the teams will head to Bahrain for the first open test with media and fans able to see the cars in action. That runs from 11 to 13 February with a second Bahrain outing from 18 to 20 February before the teams head to Australia for the season-opening grand prix in March.

Verstappen reckons one new team, and engine manufacturer, could yet surprise amidst it all

“A difficult question,” he said of rival Audi’s prospects.

“It will certainly take some time as a new team. But after a year or two, Nico might be able to ride at the front. Why not?

“Maybe Audi will succeed in surprising us all.”

