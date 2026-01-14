Max Verstappen and his fellow stars of F1 2026 will soon hit the track in their brand new cars, as part of the first pre-season test in Barcelona.

The test – which is not open to the media or public – will take place between 26-30 January, at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Teams will begin familiarising themselves with their new creations after the chassis and technical regulations overhaul, and Verstappen expects to spend more time in the garage than out on the track, trying to learn the new formula.

Max Verstappen expecting lots of Barcelona F1 2026 test garage time

The F1 2026 cars will be smaller, lighter, and make use of active aerodynamics on both wings. They will be powered by 50/50 electric and biofuel engines, making this one of the biggest year to year regulatory shifts which the sport has ever experienced.

Having seen his reign as World Champion ended by just two points, Verstappen will look to strike back in F1 2026, having dominated much of the previous ground effect era.

In an interview with respected Swiss publication Blick, it was put to Verstappen that one year ago, he refrained from making any predictions about the 2025 season.

On the eve of F1 2026 and a new era for Formula 1, Verstappen was asked whether he saw anything in the crystal ball this time around.

Something which Verstappen does envisage is a greater ratio of garage time to track during the Barcelona test.

“The same question is even harder to answer for 2026,” said Verstappen.

“None of us have any idea about the new car or the engine.

“I think that during the first tests in Barcelona starting on 26 January, we’ll be spending more time in the garages than out on the track.

“Hopefully, we’ll all be a bit wiser after the two tests in Bahrain in February.”

Red Bull is a team carrying particular intrigue for F1 2026. A total of 14 world championships have been won in Red Bull machinery solely as a chassis manufacturer, but as of F1 2026, Red Bull is an engine manufacturer as well.

The first Red Bull F1 power unit has been developed in partnership with Ford.

Mark Rushbrook, global director of Ford Racing, said that Verstappen has been no stranger to the Red Bull Ford engine facility in Milton Keynes, and “showing that he cares matters” for Ford.

“Yes, I’ve been to the factory a few times,” Verstappen confirmed.

“But as I said, everyone is still in the dark.”

Two Bahrain tests from 11-13 and 18-20 February follow Barcelona, those to be open to the public and media, ahead of the F1 2026 season-opening Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

