Ex-F1 driver Antonio Pizzonia confirms US arrest after defending son at kart track

Former Williams and Jaguar driver Antonio Pizzonia was arrested in the United States last weekend, as he acknowledged in a social media post.

The Brazilian driver was arrested in Texas on Saturday evening, but has since been released.

Antonio Pizzonia issues a short social media statement

Following his arrest by Montgomery County police, Pizzonia issued a short explanation on his social media channels as to why he was taken into custody by local enforcement.

“Everyone, I’m fine,” Pizzonia said.

“I’m at home. In fact, there was an incident to which, today, I would have reacted differently.

“I understood at that moment that my son, a child, was being coerced by another adult, and I instinctively defended him.

“Thank you all for your messages of support.”

Pizzonia was arrested following an alleged physical altercation at the Speedsportz Racing Park during the Superkarts! USA Winter Series, in which his 13-year-old son, also named Antonio Pizzonia, is racing.

Footage posted to social media by Brazil’s Globo captured the moment in which a figure, alleged to be Pizzonia, struck another person with a punch and a flying kick. The people can be seen arguing behind a chain-link fence, immediately before track officials come over to intervene.

Vídeo mostra ex-piloto de Fórmula 1 Antônio Pizzonia agredindo homem nos EUA pic.twitter.com/Bsr7dkg4vN — Portal Em Tempo (@portalemtempo) January 13, 2026

According to Pizzonia’s booking at the Montgomery County Jail, he was arrested for a Class A misdemeanour charge of Assault causing Bodily Injury and, according to Brazilian media, has been released on bail.

A Class A misdemeanour represents a particularly serious offence, with the punishment, if convicted, varying. Most states cap the penalty at a year in prison, although the sentence can vary based on the severity of the incident, the offender’s existing criminal record, and the injuries suffered by the alleged victim.

During his F1 career, Pizzonia contested 20 Grands Prix for Jaguar and Williams, making his debut in 2003. He failed to see out the full season, with the late Justin Wilson being brought in to replace him from the German Grand Prix.

In 2004, exactly a year later, he stepped in for the injured Ralf Schumacher and finished seventh on three occasions out of four races, scoring six points along the way.

A year later, Williams called upon Pizzonia’s services again, where he finished seventh once more at Monza, bringing his tally to eight points. However, these proved to be his last in F1 as he failed to score again that year and was overlooked for a seat in ’06.

Following his time in Formula 1, Pizzonia has competed in several series, including the Champ Car World Series, Superleague Formula, Brazilian Stock Cars, and the FIA GT1 World Championship. He most recently raced in Boss GP in 2023 and ’24, where he won the championships in the open class driving a Dallara T12-Gibson.

