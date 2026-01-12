Happy first-car-launch-of-the-season week, everyone – let us catch you up on all of Monday’s F1 news.

Williams has signed a new test driver in Victor Martins, and we’re looking ahead to all things car launch as Red Bull and Racing Bulls get set to unveil their colours on Thursday. In the meantime, though, let’s catch you up in the here and now.

Lewis Hamilton backed to recover from ‘tough time’

Former Ferrari engineer Jock Clear has backed Lewis Hamilton to bounce back from a difficult first season at the Scuderia, needing time to settle in.

He referenced the time it took Michael Schumacher to build a dynasty with the Scuderia as evidence of how long it can take to succeed at a new team, and why hope should not be lost just yet.

Russell: Joint Hamilton request at Mercedes ‘too dangerous’

George Russell revealed that, when he and Lewis Hamilton wanted to illustrate the extent of porpoising at Mercedes to one of the team’s senior designers, health and safety officers deemed it to be too dangerous.

Mercedes was one of the teams hardest hit by bouncing cars at the start of Formula 1’s last regulation cycle, with Russell admitting the car felt “brutal” to drive.

When a simulation of how the car felt in Azerbaijan was put to the team, Russell and Hamilton wanted to show the impact, but it was deemed unsafe at the time.

Ford F1 future not dependent on Max Verstappen

Ford Racing global director Mark Rushbrook has said the brand’s involvement in Red Bull is not contingent on whether or not Max Verstappen stays.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until 2028, but performance clauses are known to exist and offer the Dutchman a potential exit opportunity, should certain targets not be met.

Should the worst happen and Verstappen head elsewhere, however, Ford – Red Bull’s new engine partners – are not going anywhere.

Why F1 hopeful left McLaren as Alpine talks continue

Alex Dunne is understood to be in negotiations with Alpine over a test and reserve role in 2026, leaving McLaren’s development programme towards the end of 2025.

Having made it clear his McLaren departure was his decision, he reiterated that his one main goal is to get onto the Formula 1 grid as soon as possible.

No more 100-race plan for Alpine

Having previously put a timeline on when the team would want to challenge for wins and championships, new Alpine managing director Steve Nielsen said that is no longer the case.

Alpine finished bottom of the Constructors’ standings in 2025, but hopes are high at Enstone that they will be able to enter Formula 1’s new era in a more competitive state.

