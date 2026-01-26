Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that Max Verstappen approached him about taking his old F1 race number at last year’s United States Grand Prix.

And he says “it’s a cool story” to hand the number three to his former teammate for the F1 2026 season.

Max Verstappen ‘mentioned’ race number swap to Daniel Ricciardo at 2025 United States GP

Formula 1 drivers have competed with permanent race numbers since the 2014 season with Verstappen starting his career with the number 33 in 2015.

The Red Bull driver switched to number one when he became world champion for the first time in 2021, keeping it until he was dethroned by McLaren’s Lando Norris at the end of 2025.

The rules have been changed for F1 2026 to allow drivers to change their race number over the course of their careers.

This tweak opened the door for Verstappen to use his preferred number three – previously held by Ricciardo, who made his last F1 appearance at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix – for the new season.

Ricciardo spent three seasons as Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate between 2016 and 2018 before spells with Renault (now Alpine), McLaren and Racing Bulls.

The Australian announced his retirement from motorsport in September 2025, becoming a global racing ambassador for Ford – Red Bull’s new engine partner – in the process.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com, Ricciardo visited the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, in October 2025 with the former F1 star spotted in a pop-up store for his Enchante lifestyle brand.

Ricciardo, who was reunited with Verstappen at the Ford season-launch event earlier this month, revealed that he was approached by the four-time world champion about taking the number three in Texas last year.

Ricciardo told GQ Sports: “It’s good. I got to see Max recently.

“The number three thing is quite cool. It’s a cool story for us and also fans of F1 who supported Max and I when we were teammates.

“So when I caught up with Max in Austin and when he mentioned he wanted to take number 3, of course I was very, very happy to say yes, because otherwise I think he would have had to wait one more year.

“It’s a pleasure for me to pass that number on to him now.”

Despite officially retiring from motorsport last year, Ricciardo recently admitted that he could be tempted by a return in off-road racing.

After driving a Ford Raptor T1+ at an event late last year, the 36-year-old teased a potential comeback at the famous Baja 1000 event.

“The itch for Baja is there, but I’ve got a lot to learn,” he said.

“A few more of these events and then ask me next year and we’ll see where I’m at!

“For me, it’s all about having fun. That’s always been my approach.

“In my racing career, I think people related to me because they saw how much joy I brought to it and the competitive side was almost secondary.

“I just wanted to enjoy it. I’m taking the same approach with this new role. It’s a completely fresh start.”

