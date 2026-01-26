Max Verstappen’s hopes of competing in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie have been bolstered following an event date change.

The second of the 10 planned endurance races at the famed-German venue has been moved, opening the door for Verstappen to compete.

Why the Nurburgring moved its date for Verstappen

Announced last September, the 10-event 2026 schedule kicks off on March 14, with another race two weeks later. Those dates clashed with the Chinese and Japanese Grands Prix respectively.

It was only at NLS6, in June, that Verstappen would have otherwise had an opportunity to compete for the first time.

However, officials have now confirmed that they have changed the date of NLS2, moving the event forward a week to March 21.

It’s a change that has been made with the express intent of allowing Verstappen to compete.

“The VLN is moving the second round of the ADAC RAVENOL Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS) 2026 to March 21,” it was announced.

“Bringing the race forward by one week takes advantage of an existing gap in the Formula 1 calendar, opening up participation to drivers from the premier class and other international racing series.

“This also aims to further build on the global visibility that the NLS gained last year through Max Verstappen’s participation, to the benefit of all teams and competitors.

“The start of the season on March 14, 2026, remains unchanged.”

Verstappen first competed at the Nurburgring last year at the wheel of a GT4-spec Porsche, a necessary step to obtained his ‘Ring Licence’.

The Red Bull F1 driver sat the written exam before taking to the track for a driving test to gain his Permit B, doing so under the guidance of driving instructor Andreas Gülden.

Completing the necessary mileage for a Permit B, Verstappen went on to qualify seventh in the Cup3 class where, within the subsection of Cup3, he was 25 seconds faster than the next CUP3(G) car.

Just weeks later, he returned at the wheel of a Ferrari 296 GT3, taking victory in a four-hour race at the Green Hell in lights-to-flag performance alongside team-mate Chris Lulham.

“Of course, I would really like to compete in the 24 Hours at some point,” Verstappen said at the time.

“If it happens next year, I’ll say so – but we still need more experience. That’s the way it is, so hopefully we’ll do more races here next year.”

Such was Verstappen’s performance that it prompted a change in the licensing process going forward, with Germany’s motorsport federation re-evaluating its criteria for a DMSB permit to include sim racing.

Prior to his debut at the Nurburgring, Verstappen competed in a raft of sim racing events at the fabled venue.

