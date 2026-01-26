Isack Hadjar put Red Bull fastest as the opening day of running at the first F1 2026 pre-season test began in Barcelona.

While no official timing is being provided from the opening five days of running, information received by PlanetF1.com has offered an unofficial glimpse into the pecking order.

Isack Hadjar fastest on opening day of F1 2026 Barcelona pre-season test

Unofficial timing from the test has indicated that Hadjar has set a best lap of 1:18.835, a lap that came in the minutes approaching the lunch interval.

The five days of running in Barcelona all commence at 9am local time and run through until 6pm, with a one-hour break from 1pm.

During the opening morning, running was twice interrupted, once for Franco Colapinto’s Alpine and another for Gabriel Bortoleto’s Audi, which suffered a technical issue around midway through the morning’s session.

Only seven teams have elected to run on the opening day, with teams able to pick three out of the five days this week on which to run.

McLaren and Ferrari are scheduled to appear on Tuesday, while Aston Martin has not yet confirmed its plan.

Williams announced last week that it will miss the entire Barcelona test.

Unofficial F1 Pre-season testing days, Day 1, Morning

Pos Driver Team Laps Best Gap 1 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 44 1:18.835 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 56 1:20.700 1.865 3 Franco Colapinto Alpine 28 1:21.348 2.513 4 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 42 1:21.864 3.029 5 Esteban Ocon Haas 67 1:24.520 5.685 6 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 33 1:24.651 5.816 7 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 27 1:25.296 6.461

