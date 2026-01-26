Security takes action as F1 2026 testing ‘spy shots’ emerge from Barcelona

A security presence has been deployed to stop fans watching the opening pre-season test of the F1 2026 season in Barcelona, it has emerged.

It comes as a number of so-called ‘spy shots’ appeared on social media of cars on track on Monday morning.

Big security presence for F1 2026 testing in Barcelona

Five days of testing are being held at the Circuit-de Barcelona-Catalunya from Monday as the first official running of the F1 2026 season takes place.

In an unusual move, Formula 1 opted to make the test a behind-closed-doors event as teams get to grips with their new machinery after major regulation changes over the winter.

Three official tests will take place ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 8 with two further tests scheduled to take place in Bahrain next month.

The decision to make testing a behind-closed-doors event has not stopped fans flocking to the circuit to get a glimpse of the new cars in action.

Sections of the Barcelona track are visible from nearby hills and public places, including a hiking trail.

These vantage points resulted in various images of the cars on track emerging on social media over the course of Monday morning,

One such shot revealed Gabriel Bortoleto’s Audi R26 stationary on track, with the team confirming to PlanetF1.com that the Brazilian had suffered a “technical issue” on the opening day.

It has emerged that a security team has been deployed to move people on from the hotspots, with reports from the venue claiming that access to a number of perimeter roads also closed off.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com last week, limited broadcast coverage is expected to be available for the second winter test of F1 2026 in Bahrain.

Although plans are yet to be finalised, it is understood that only the final hour of each day’s running will be televised in Bahrain across February 11-13.

Full television coverage is expected to resume at the final test, also in Bahrain, across February 18-20.

