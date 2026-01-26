The Audi F1 team has confirmed to PlanetF1.com that Gabriel Bortoleto suffered a “technical issue” on the opening morning of F1 2026 pre-season testing in Barcelona.

It comes after images circulated on social media of Bortoleto’s Audi R26 car stopped on track.

Audi F1 confirms ‘technical issue’ for Gabriel Bortoleto

Five days of testing are being held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya with teams permitted to run on a maximum of three of the five available days.

The event is being held behind closed doors as teams get to grips with their new cars for the 2026 season, which has brought a major overhaul of the technical regulations.

Audi is one of five engine manufacturers on the F1 2026 grid along with fellow newcomer Red Bull-Ford and established power unit manufacturers Mercedes, Ferrari and Honda.

The Swiss-based outfit became the first team to take to the track with its 2026 car in a shakedown in Barcelona on January 9, more than two weeks before the start of testing.

Images have circulated on social media of the distinctive Audi R26 stationary on track and surrounded by marshals on Monday.

🚨El Audi de Bortoleto parado en la subida del estadio#F1 pic.twitter.com/4NMdTegI1T — SoyMotor.com (@SoyMotor) January 26, 2026

Bortoleto, preparing for his second full season in F1, was behind the wheel of the R26 on the opening morning of testing.

PlanetF1.com has received confirmation from Audi that Bortoleto suffered a “technical issue” with the team investigating the cause.

Alpine driver Franco Colapinto is also believed to have stopped on track during the opening morning of testing.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

