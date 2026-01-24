Why Max Verstappen needs to race a Supercar

Driving a Ford Mustang Supercar in the build-up to Red Bull’s livery launch in Detroit with Ford, Max Verstappen touted the possibility of competing in the Bathurst 1000 Supercars Championship endurance race.

Triple Eight Racing owner Jamie Whincup reckons it could happen this year, or in 2027.

Could Max Verstappen race in the Bathurst 1000?

Although Verstappen has a Red Bull contract that runs through to 2028, the four-time World Champion is already branching out into other series having declared his racing future lies elsewhere.

This season, he is expected to contest the 24 Hours of Nürburgring, having gained his Nordschleife licence last year before winning on his GT3 race debut at the ‘Green Hell’ in the ninth round of the NLS alongside teammate Chris Lulham.

But his endurance endeavors may not be limited to Europe.

Verstappen recently drove a Gen3 Ford Mustang Supercar in the build-up as part of a celebration of 100 years of Blue Oval machinery. The car was decked out in the Red Bull Ampol Racing livery for the occasion, marking Triple Eight’s controversial move from GM to Ford for2026.

Triple Eight owner Whincup, who won seven championship titles during his time as a driver, told 7News Queensland that he reckons the Aussie Supercar series could one day see Verstappen behind the wheel at the legendary Bathurst 1000.

“He’s got his eyes open at the moment, which is good,” said Whincup. “He’s looking at other series and championships.

“If not this year, next year, we can see him behind the wheel.”

Racing in Bathurst – should it happen – would be a notable moment in Verstappen’s racing career.

A four-time F1 World Champion, and a potential 24 Hours of Nürburgring racer, like motor racing’s triple crown of Monaco F1 GP, Indianapolis 500 and 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Bathurst 1000 is amongst endurance racing’s biggest events.

The Bathurst 1000 is colloquially known as ‘The Great Race’ and originated in 1960 at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit before moving to Bathurst in 1963 with the race increased to 1000km in 1973. Formula 1 driver Jacky Ickx claimed the win in 1977 alongside Allan Moffat.

Verstappen had his first taste of a Supercar back in 2019, sitting in the car alongside Whincup, before getting behind the wheel in 2022.

He said after that run: “I think after a few practice sessions, it’s fine.

“You just need a few days of driving. It’s completely different for me. Back at home, I also drive in GT3 cars. I really enjoy it, but you have to adapt your style to it, it takes a few days.

“As a driver, your main skill is to adapt to the situation; it doesn’t matter what car, it’s also grip levels, track layout. What you need from a car, because every track can be a bit different. It doesn’t matter if you’re an F1 driver or V8 driver; you adapt.”

The Dutchman’s former teammate, Daniel Ricciardo, has a standing invite to race in the event. The Australian, who left Formula 1 last season, has a standing offer to race in the Supercar series if and when he wants to.

“If Daniel’s listening, we want you to race here,” Supercars chief Shane Howard said in 2024.

“Wouldn’t that be fantastic? To have someone of Daniel Ricciardo’s quality as a driver. He’s got an enormous personality. To have him in one of our cars would be very special.

Meanwhile his fellow Aussie, as Valtteri Bottas bills himself with his adopted nation, said he would one day like to race in the Australian series.

“I like Supercars, it looks interesting,” Bottas said.

“I would say those, at the moment, are on top. [Supercars] are fun cars. I actually met some of the guys at Race Of Champions. The level in that series is great.

“For sure one day, I’ll do at least one race, that’s a promise.”

When asked if he wants to contest the Bathurst 1000, Bottas replied: “That would be cool.”

