Albon responds to Williams announcement that it will miss Barcelona test

Although Alex Albon says missing the opening pre-season test in Barcelona is not how Williams wanted to start the year, he claims that is what happens when “pushing the limits”.

This year, Formula 1 is embracing a new generation of cars with ground-effect aerodynamics making way for active aerodynamics on shorter, lighter machinery. And several of the teams are taking every moment they can before entering the test arena.

Alex Albon: Full focus ahead!

Williams is one of those.

While McLaren, the reigning F1 World Champions, and Ferrari have confirmed that they won’t be present at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya on Monday for the opening day of pre-season testing, Aston Martin is also set for a delayed start.

PlanetF1.com understands Aston Martin’s Adrian Newey-designed AMR26 will not run on Monday in Spain, but a decision regarding the team’s test programme is not officially expected until Monday. Sources have indicated confidence that the team still carry out the permitted three days in the five-day outing.

For Williams, though, it is a different story.

The team has announced that it won’t run at all in Spain, citing “delays in the FW48 programme”.

“Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance,” read a short statement from the team.

“The team will instead conduct a series of tests, including a VTT programme (virtual test track) next week with the 2026 car, to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

“We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026.”

It is understood that Williams informed the team of the situation in an address on Friday, prior to the announcement going out.

Albon, however, isn’t worried about missing the much-needed track time as Williams prepare for F1’s all-new active aerodynamic era.

“It’s not how we wanted to start the year,” the Thai-British driver wrote on Instagram, “but these things can happen when you are pushing the limits!

“Full focus ahead!”

This season Formula 1 is racing brand new cars, with machines that are 20 centimetres shorter than the 2025 edition and 30kg lighter and incorporate active aerodynamics for the first time.

Formula 1’s engine regulations are also changing this season, with a new power unit formula that runs on sustainable fuel with an increase in the electrification that sees the engines powered in a 50/50 split with the internal combustion engine.

