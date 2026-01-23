Aston Martin is also set to have a delayed start to its testing schedule, as PlanetF1.com has learned the AMR26 won’t take part on the first day of the Barcelona test.

Following on from the news that McLaren and Ferrari will sit out the first day, PlanetF1.com understands Aston Martin is also set to sit out Monday’s track action in Barcelona.

Aston Martin to miss the first day of the Barcelona test

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Aston Martin’s new AMR26 won’t appear on track on Monday, PlanetF1.com has learned, with the Silverstone-based squad set to evaluate its runplan as team boss Adrian Newey has opted to continue the development of the car until the last possible moment.

It’s not yet certain whether Aston Martin will take to the track during the five-day event, but sources have indicated confidence that the team will manage to carry out the three days of testing it is permitted over the five days.

A decision regarding its testing programme in Barcelona is not expected until Monday, the first day of the test.

Aston Martin isn’t alone in not taking to the track on Monday, with McLaren confirming a similar approach as Andrea Stella told the media, including PlanetF1.com, that the Woking-based squad has opted to continue development of the MCL40 right until the last moment.

Ferrari’s Fred Vasseur has also confirmed his team will sit out Monday, while Williams announced on Friday that the FW48 will not appear at all during the five-day shakedown at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The AMR26 chassis is understood to have passed the majority of its FIA crash and stress tests, which would allow the car to participate in the test, but it’s thought that some brand-new components of updated specifications may still need to pass.

More about the F1 2026 regulations

F1 2026 tech analysed: The future of overtaking and biggest car advantage identified

Explained: How F1’s new ‘overtaking mode’ will work in 2026

With several teams not taking part in the first day of the closed-doors test, which will serve as an extended shakedown to allow teams to establish baselines of reliability with their new power units and chassis, participation on the day could prove to be minimal.

The remaining teams, who are also yet to confirm their schedules, are facing potentially inclement weather on Monday and Tuesday in Barcelona, further reducing the possibility of racking up plenty of mileage.

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read Next: Williams issues statement confirming Barcelona test absence