Carlos Sainz responds as Williams set to miss Barcelona shakedown test

Carlos Sainz has backed Williams after the team announced it would miss next week’s F1 2026 shakedown test in Barcelona.

Williams said in a statement that it will not be present at any of the five-day shakedown next week, with “delays in the FW48 programme” cited as the reason behind the move.

Carlos Sainz backs Williams after Barcelona absence confirmed

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Teams will be able to run one car for a maximum of three days in a five-day period next week, with behind-closed-doors testing taking place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

While the likes of McLaren and Ferrari will miss the first day, most teams are expected to appear on three of the five available test days.

Williams, meanwhile, has confirmed it will miss the shakedown entirely, though it did share on social media recently that the car has been fired up for the first time.

Sainz, whose move to Williams in 2025 was in part based on the potential performance the team looked to offer in the 2026 campaign, has thrown his support behind his team, though he will have to wait a bit longer to do so.

Early F1 2026 technical analysis

Mercedes W17 reveal raises first technical puzzle of F1 2026

F1 2026 uncovered: The game-changing potential of ‘Active Aero’ revealed

Writing on his Instagram story, the Williams driver said: “We are committed to keep pushing flat out! Can’t wait to hit the track soon.”

Williams confirmed that decision came as a result of delays in the programme to prepare its new challenger, wanting to “push for maximum performance” in the build-up to the first of two pre-season tests in Bahrain in February.

Confirming its alternative plans in lieu of shakedown running in Barcelona, Williams said in a statement: “The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT [Virtual Test Track] programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.

“We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Ferrari confirms plan to skip opening day of Barcelona shakedown