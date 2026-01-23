Friday’s fast-paced F1 news includes McLaren being awarded $12million in damages following the conclusion of its legal case against IndyCar star Alex Palou.

With Carlos Sainz reacting to the news that Williams will miss the pre-season test in Barcelona, and Ferrari and Alpine launching their new cars for F1 2026, here’s today’s roundup…

McLaren awarded $12million in damages over Alex Palou legal case

Zak Brown has hailed the result after McLaren was awarded damages in excess of $12million following its legal case against IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

McLaren launched legal action against Palou in 2023 after the Spaniard reneged on a deal to join McLaren’s IndyCar programme for the 2024 season, with a view to a potential future F1 opportunity, in favour of remaining with Chip Ganassi Racing.

Brown, the McLaren chief executive, has welcomed the verdict as an “entirely appropriate result.”

Carlos Sainz throws support behind Williams after testing announcement

Carlos Sainz says Williams remains “committed to keep pushing flat out” after the team announced that it will miss next week’s first pre-season test of F1 2026 in Barcelona.

Williams confirmed on Friday that it will miss the entire five days of running at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya due to “delays” with preparing the new FW48 car.

Sainz joined Williams from Ferrari in 2025, with the team sacrificing car development last year in the hope of acing the new F1 2026 rules.

Ferrari holds SF-26 shakedown after F1 2026 car launch

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc carried out their first laps behind the wheel of the Ferrari SF-26 car at Fiorano on Friday.

Ferrari officially launched its F1 2026 car on Friday before holding a shakedown run at its Fiorano test track.

Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, had the honour of completing the first laps with the SF-26.

Alpine launches A526 car after Silverstone shakedown

Alpine also launched its 2026 car on Friday as the new A526 machine was presented.

The A526 broke cover in a Silverstone shakedown earlier this week with footage widely circulating on social media.

Alpine has switched to Mercedes power units for 2026 after dropping its own Renault engines at the end of last year.

Dan Fallows joins Racing Bulls after Aston Martin exit

Former Aston Martin technical director Dan Fallows has joined Racing Bulls ahead of the F1 2026 season.

Fallows left Aston Martin in 2024 after making his name alongside Adrian Newey at Red Bull Racing.

Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad, the only rookie on the grid, will compete for Racing Bulls in F1 2026.

