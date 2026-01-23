As Ferrari released a short video of the SF-26’s new-concept livery, Lewis Hamilton drove the F1 2026 car out of the Shell garage at the team’s Fiorano circuit to put the first laps on the new car.

Ferrari not only became the latest team to reveal its 2026 colours in a brief video on Thursday, but also the latest to shakedown the all-new car.

Ferrari’s SF-26 completes its first laps at Fiorano

Powered by Ferrari’s new engine, one that features a 50/50 split between electrical and combustion power, the F1 2026 machinery is not only shorter and lighter than the 2025 car but it also incorporates active aerodynamics.

On a cold and overcast morning in Italy, Hamilton put the first laps on the new car in front of Ferrari‘s ever-faithful Tifosi who lined the vantage points around the Fiorano circuit for a first look.

According to reports, the fans began gathering at 5am already this morning with the car taking to the track around 11am.

Sound ON! 🔊 The SF-26 comes to life! pic.twitter.com/aC1M0K58V3 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 23, 2026

There was plenty of fan footage on social media as Hamilton completed his first lap to the click of cameras and the applause of the Tifosi.

The car running on track on Friday is, according to Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur, the “Spec A” as Ferrari are intent on ensuring the concept works before building on its performance.

Vasseur explained last year in his post-season press conference.

“I think everybody will do it,” he said of the Spec A concept.

“In this situation, the most important is to get mileage. It’s not to chase performance. It’s to get mileage to validate the technical choice on the car in terms of reliability. And then to get performance.

“It means that I think everybody will come in Barcelona with, not a mule car, but let’s say a Spec A.

“We are not used to having nine test days anymore. The last four or five seasons, we did three [days]. It’s an advantage, but it’s also a completely different programme. It means that the first target in this kind of season is to get the reliability.

“The first races [in 2014’s engine overhaul] you had a huge percentage of DNFs.

“It means that the first focus in Barcelona will be to get mileage with the car, to understand the reliability of the car, where we have to improve and what we have to react. Because if you understand something in Bahrain, by the second test, you won’t have time to react for Australia.”

THE FIRST VIDEO OF THE SF-26 ON TRACKpic.twitter.com/f8h2DmpdvP — Holiness (@F1BigData) January 23, 2026

Following the Fiorano shakedown, Ferrari will head to Spain early next week for the start of a five-day behind-closed-doors test. Each team is permitted to run on three of the five days.

Two official pre-season tests with follow, both taking place in Bahrain, from 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

