Ferrari has unveiled the SF-26 livery ahead of its Fiorano shakedown, when the F1 2026 car will hit the track with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc sharing the driving duties.

The Scuderia became the latest outfit to reveal its 2026 colours in a launch event that took place at the team’s Fiorano circuit and was streamed on Ferrari’s YouTube channel.

Last season, Ferrari made an early call to switch its focus to the F1 2026 car, the all-new machinery. Not only are the new cars shorter and lighter, down by 30kgs, they also incorporate active aerodynamics and will be powered by a new engine formula with a 50/50 split in electrical and combustion power.

Falling from second in the Constructors’ Championship to fourth in the final eight races of the campaign, the drivers voiced their disappointment with Hamilton recording his first-ever season in Formula 1 without a single grand prix podium.

But team principal Fred Vasseur stood by his decision, calling it “rational” as Ferrari was not in a position in F1 2025 to catch McLaren.

“If you asked them today whether they would redo the decision, I think they would agree with it,” the Frenchman said in his post-season press conference.

Although it cost Ferrari millions in the Constructors’ prize money, losing those two positions meant it gained with F1 Aerodynamic Testing Restriction time, more than McLaren, Mercedes and Red Bull.

Ahead of F1’s all-new regulatory reset, that extra development time is worth more than money.

But only time will tell if it pays off for Ferrari.

The Scuderia took the covers off the SF-26 at Fiorano on Friday, offering fans a first glimpse at the car’s livery ahead of a shakedown that was scheduled for later in the day.

Ferrari revealed a red-and-white SF-26, the car sporting a white stark white engine cover with the HP branding prominent.

It harks back to the Ferrari of yesteryear, the 312T from the ’70s.

The new car will be powered by Ferrari’s all-new Formula 1 engine, which was fired up earlier this month before Cadillac ran it on the track ahead of Ferrari’s own shakedown.

As for the SF-26 that will hit the track later today, Ferrari confirmed reports of the expected Spec A car, as Vassuer put it last season, explaining: “From the earliest stages, the designers focused on functional simplicity, creating a robust and flexible concept, ready to be developed throughout the season as more data is acquired from the track.”

The SF-26 will hit the track later today in a shakedown.

Following the Fiorano shakedown, Ferrari will head to Spain early next week for the start of a five-day behind-closed-doors test. Each team is permitted to run on three of the five days.

Two official pre-season tests with follow, both taking place in Bahrain, from 11-13 February and 18-20 February.

The 2026 season starts with the Australian Grand Prix on 8 March.

