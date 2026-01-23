Ferrari has released onboard footage of Lewis Hamilton carrying out his first laps behind the wheel of the new SF-26 car at Fiorano.

The Scuderia unveiled its new car for the F1 2026 season on Friday morning before holding a shakedown at the team’s Fiorano test track.

Ferrari releases Lewis Hamilton onboard footage as SF-26 debuts at Fiorano

Hamilton had the honour of being the first driver to complete laps with the new Ferrari before teammate Charles Leclerc took over driving duties.

Ferrari has released onboard footage of Hamilton’s first moments on track with the SF-26, posting a short clip to the team’s social media channels (below).

The video – filmed from a variety of onboard angles – shows Hamilton pulling out of the garage and on to the track at Fiorano, as well as waving to the hardcore Ferrari fans watching trackside.

Hamilton’s maiden outing with the SF-26 was carried out on extreme-wet Pirelli tyres on a murky morning at Ferrari’s test track.

The video was accompanied by the following caption: “Our first look at the SF-26 in action!

“A result from all the hard work from everyone in the factory to Charles and Lewis on track.”

Footage filmed by a fan at Fiorano also revealed Hamilton experimenting with the new active aerodynamics on his way out of the garage.

The seven-time world champion was spotted frantically activating and deactivating the new moveable front and rear wings for 2026.

The F1 2026 rules allow drivers to switch between high and low-downforce configurations on track, achieving maximum performance at all times over the course of a lap.

The high-downforce mode will be used during cornering to improve grip with the cars switching to a low-downforce configuration to enhance speed on the straights.

The introduction of active aero is one of the many rule changes introduced for 2026, a rare instance of the chassis and engine regulations being overhauled simultaneously.

A move to 50 per cent electrification and fully sustainable fuels are among the other major changes for F1 2026.

