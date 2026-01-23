Williams issues statement confirming Barcelona test absence

Williams has issued a statement confirming it will miss the Barcelona shakedown next week.

Williams appears set to miss the start of pre-season testing in Barcelona, with the new FW48 not yet ready to take to the track.

Williams to have delayed start to F1 2026 season

Williams’ new FW48 will not take to the track at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya next week, with the team going through delays stemming from a struggle to get the new chassis through the FIA crash tests.

On Friday, the team released a social media post to confirm the first fire-up of the new car, and it’s understood that the delays in preparing the car are entirely unrelated to the power unit and its installation.

A team address is believed to have taken place at the Grove factory that houses the Williams’ F1 facility, in which staff members were informed of the situation and the path forward for Williams.

It’s been suggested that Williams is not the only team that will struggle to make the start of testing in Barcelona, where the five-day event is set to serve as an extended shakedown – particularly for those who have yet to carry out a filming or demonstration day.

Williams’ absence from the first test is the second time in recent years that it has had a compromised start to testing. Under its previous ownership and management, when led by the Williams family in 2019, the squad also missed the first two days of testing in Barcelona in what proved to be a hugely troubling year for the squad.

However, under the stewardship of team boss James Vowles, the squad has shown steady improvement year-on-year since being sold to new owner, Dorilton Capital, in 2020.

