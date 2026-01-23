Zak Brown has hailed the result after McLaren was awarded damages in excess of $12million following its legal case against IndyCar champion Alex Palou.

McLaren launched legal action against Palou in 2023 after the Spaniard reneged on a deal to join McLaren’s IndyCar programme for the 2024 season, with a view to a potential future F1 opportunity, in favour of remaining with Chip Ganassi Racing.

McLaren awarded $12million in damages as Alex Palou legal case concludes

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Palou was serving as McLaren’s F1 reserve driver at the time having been appointed to the role at the start of the 2023 season.

He previously appeared for McLaren in the opening practice session at the 2022 United States Grand Prix at Austin, Texas.

The case against Palou, who accepted a breach of contract but argued that he owed nothing to McLaren, was heard at London’s High Court last year.

A judge ruled on Friday that McLaren has been awarded damages in excess of $12million (£8.8m/€10.2m at current exchange rates) to compensate for the commercial loss and disruption suffered as a result of Palou’s breach of contract.

Brown, the chief executive of McLaren, has welcomed the decision as an “entirely appropriate result.”

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to race for McLaren in F1 2026 season

F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the F1 2026 grid?

F1 2026 driver salaries: Who are the highest-paid drivers on the grid?

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com, McLaren said: “Today a UK judge ruled that McLaren Racing has been awarded damages of well over $12 million to compensate the business for the commercial loss and disruption suffered following IndyCar driver Alex Palou’s breach of contract with the team.

“In addition to the damages award, McLaren Racing will be seeking interest and reimbursement of its legal expenses at a further hearing.

“As the judgment records, Alex Palou had the backing of Chip Ganassi Racing in attempting to deny McLaren Racing’s claims.

In response to the verdict, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown said: “This is an entirely appropriate result for McLaren Racing.

“As the ruling shows, we clearly demonstrated that we fulfilled every single contractual obligation towards Alex and fully honoured what had been agreed.

“We thank the court for recognising the very significant commercial impact and disruption our business suffered as a result of Alex’s breach of contract with the team.”

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Mercedes W17 reveal raises first technical puzzle of F1 2026