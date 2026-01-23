Racing Bulls announces Dan Fallows arrival following Aston Martin split

Dan Fallows has moved to join Racing Bulls, where he will take up the role of technical director.

Fallows was most recently the technical director of the Aston Martin team, but parted ways with the Silverstone-based squad in 2024.

Racing Bulls announces Dan Fallows arrival

Racing Bulls, the sister team of the Red Bull squad for whom he worked for several years, has announced Dan Fallows is to become its new technical director.

Fallows will take up the role in April 2026, just 10 months after moving on from Aston Martin Performance Technologies – the technological arm of Lawrence Stroll’s organisation – having stepped away from the F1 team at the end of ’24.

Fallows had served as the Aston Martin F1 team’s technical director between 2022 and ’24, but was moved aside after a disappointing ’24 season saw the AMR24 slip back in the pecking order as upgrades failed to deliver.

The British engineer is set to take over the technical director of Racing Bulls, “working across design, aerodynamics, and performance”, and will report to chief technical officer Tim Goss.

Prior to his Aston Martin switch, Fallows had worked alongside Adrian Newey at Red Bull Racing for almost two decades, joining the Milton Keynes-based squad’s aerodynamics department in 2006 before taking on the chief engineer for aerodynamics role in 2014.

“I’m very pleased to be joining VCARB at an exciting time for the team,” Fallows said.

With his gardening leave period from Aston Martin coming to an end, Fallows’ availability made him an attractive prospect for team boss, Alan Permane.

“Dan has a wealth of experience,” he said, “and his technical understanding and leadership will be a real asset to the team as we continue to develop and push forward competitively. We’re delighted to welcome him to VCARB.”

Aston Martin never specifically stated any reasons for moving Fallows from its F1 team to the technological arm, but it’s understood that the team’s diminishing performance levels during his time as technical director played a significant part in his initial role switch.

It’s also believed that Fallows’ rocky relationship with Adrian Newey, which deteriorated late in their time together at Red Bull, was also a contributing factor as Newey signed with the Silverstone-based squad in mid-2024.

“I would like to thank Dan for his contribution to Aston Martin Aramco in the last two years,” said Andy Cowell, Aston Martin’s then-Group CEO and team boss, of Fallow’s switch.

“Dan led the team to the success of the AMR23, which secured eight podiums last season.”

With Fallows concentrating on his own engineering company, Hiperformant, since departing Aston Martin, he penned an article on his own SubStack platform, offering some hints as to how his time at Aston Martin came to an end.

“No team goes into each year’s championship saying that they want to come 7th,” he wrote.

“There is always a plan for world domination – if not this year, then next, or the year after. Yes, we might be slow now, but just watch us in the next 2-3 years.

“Clearly, not everyone can achieve success, so that leaves a lot of teams with dented egos and disappointed sponsors. The pressure to do better is relentless. When you are doing well, the pressure to stay there is even greater.

“Good managers and leaders try their best to limit this pressure and focus it into motivation rather than stress. But it’s not easy, and when the car is doing badly, everyone feels it. The reality is that some people react to that well, and some others deal with it badly. Really badly.”

