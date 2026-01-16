Alex Albon announces engagement ahead of F1 2026 season

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon has announced his engagement to golfer Lily Muni He.

The news was announced via social media platform Instagram on Friday.

Williams F1 driver Alex Albon announces engagement

Albon has been in a relationship with Ms He since his first season in F1 in 2019, with the Chinese golfer making regular appearances in the Formula 1 paddock.

The couple confirmed their engagement in a social media post on Friday by posting an image of themselves with the accompanying caption: “I guess we’re stuck with each other now.”

The news was warmly received by the F1 community with the Mercedes team and Lando Norris, the McLaren driver and reigning world champion, among those to ‘like’ the post.

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who got engaged to Alexandra Saint Mleux last November, also liked the post along with Haas driver Oliver Bearman, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and George Russell of Mercedes.

Leclerc commented: “CONGRATSSSSSS.”

The Williams team said: “Best news ever! Congratulations Alex and Lily.”

Oscar Piastri, the McLaren driver, added: “Congrats!!”

The post has received more than 300,000 likes at the time of writing.

Albon, who was born in London but competes under the Thai flag, is preparing for his seventh full season – and his fifth with Williams – in F1 2026.

The 29-year-old recorded 11 points finishes last season – including four P5 results in Australia, Miami, Emilia Romagna and the Netherlands – to finish eighth in the drivers’ standings.

Albon’s contribution helped Williams secure fifth in the 2025 constructors’ championship, the team’s highest placing since 2017.

The Mercedes customer team, led by team principal James Vowles since 2023, is expected to make further strides forward under the new F1 2026 rules.

