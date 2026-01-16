Lewis Hamilton to get new race engineer as Riccardo Adami moves aside

Ferrari has confirmed Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer in F1 2026, with Riccardo Adami moving on.

Hamilton will start afresh with a new race engineer this year, although the identity of this individual is yet to be confirmed.

Riccardo Adami moves to new Ferrari role

Ferrari has confirmed Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer for F1 2026, with Riccardo Adami moving aside after a year together working with the seven-time F1 World Champion.

Adami will take up a new role within the Scuderia, where he will be Ferrari’s Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his “extensive trackside experience and Formula 1 expertise contribute to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the programme”.

In a short statement released to PlanetF1.com, Ferrari thanked Adami for “his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.”

Before being appointed as Hamilton’s race engineer upon the British driver’s switch to the Italian team in 2025, Adami’s long tenure at Ferrari has seen him serve in the same position for Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

However, there were apparent moments of a lack of synchronicity between Hamilton and Adami during their year together, a year in which the seven-time F1 World Champion largely struggled to adjust to life with his new team and new car.

Following the conclusion of the F1 2025 season, reports in Italian media had suggested a “very positive” dinner between Adami and Hamilton had smoothed out some of the differences in approaches between the pair, and the duo were set for a second season together.

However, the possibility of change had been mooted by team boss Fred Vasseur, who commented that Ferrari would “evaluate all options” to improve performance and communication between driver and garage during the winter break.

Hamilton himself had teased potential changes to his “personal team” for this season at the 2025 season finale in Abu Dhabi.

Asked what needs to happen over the winter for him to approach the 2026 season with confidence, Hamilton told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets: “I think we just need to analyse where we’ve been, what’s been good, areas that we can improve on.

“I’ve highlighted, and I know where they all are. It’s sitting down with the team at the end of the year.

“I’ll look internally at my personal team, away from the track, and see what we can do more to make more efficient with the timing and traveling and all these different things.

“I’ll do the same with the team.”

Hamilton further fuelled intrigue about possible changes in a social media post in early January, in which he issued a ‘state-of-the-nation’ explanation as to where his head is at heading into a second year with the Scuderia.

“I’m incredibly grateful for this break,” he wrote.

“Time to disconnect, recharge, and find a bit of inner peace. Time with family and friends, replenishing with rest and good laughs, has been everything I needed after a very draining year.

“In a world that moves so fast, where we’re constantly being pulled in so many directions, truly disconnecting has been the most amazing feeling.

“I’m conscious that we’re entering the Year of the Horse and leaving behind the Year of the Snake.

“The time for change is now. Starting new routines, leaving behind unwanted patterns, and working on growth.

“Let go of things that don’t serve you. This can take time; there will be things you can’t get rid of immediately, but it starts with the first step.

“Even though the world can seem like a mess, I hope that you’re staying focused on living life to the fullest.

“Be you and never forget who you are. I learnt that from many of you who told me this in 2025, and I’ll never forget again!

“Your support means the world to me, and I’m here for you, too. You are never alone.

“Let’s take it one day at a time, one step at a time.”

