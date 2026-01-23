WATCH: Ferrari lift covers off F1 2026 season livery ahead of Fiorano shakedown

Ferrari will become the latest team to reveal its F1 2026 livery, and later the car, at Fiorano on Friday morning.

Taking place at the team’s private test track on Friday, three days before the first pre-season test begins in Barcelona on Monday, Ferrari will begin its 2026 season with the traditional unveiling.

Ferrari to reveal the SF-26

Want more PlanetF1.com coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Last season the Scuderia slumped to fourth in the Constructors’ Championship, but it came on the back of a decision to stop developing the SF-25 in order to focus on this year’s all-new machinery.

Whether that pays off, only time will tell.

Ferrari will reveal its 2026 livery at an online event in Fiorano where both Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will be present, before the drivers put in the first laps in the SF-26.

You can watch the events unfold here:

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Brundle explains why Ferrari had to replace Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer