Max Verstappen insists there was never a question about GianPiero ‘GP’ Lambiase staying on as his race engineer for an 11th season as the Red Bull driver fights to regain the World title.

Late last year, rumours emerged claiming that Lambiase, who has served as Verstappen’s race engineer since 2016, was in talks with rival teams, Aston Martin and Williams.

According to rumours, the 45-year-old British engineer, for whom Simon Rennie stepped in at the Austrian and Belgian Grand Prix, no longer wanted to travel for an entire 24-race season.

While initially there was stories that he was being courted by Aston Martin, Williams also entered the mix with alleged negotiations taking place.

However, it was Verstappen’s final words to ‘GP’ after the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that fanned the flames.

Despite winning the grand prix, his sixth in the final nine, Verstappen lost the Drivers’ title to Lando Norris by two points.

‘GP’ said over the radio: “You can be proud of that mate, hold your head up high.”

Verstappen replied: “We showed them one final time who’s boss.”

Final time? Not a chance.

Verstappen and Lambiase will contest the F1 2026 season as driver and race engineer, PlanetF1.com learning from sources close to the situation earlier this month that the highly-accomplished engineer will remain in his current role of head of racing at Red Bull for 2026.

For Verstappen, there was never any doubt.

“He was always staying,” he declared to Sky News.

Put to him by Craig Slater that there was “never any question”, Verstappen denied that.

“Not to me,” he said.

Lambiase and Verstappen, Formula 1’s “old married couple” as former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said of their relationship, first teamed up in 2016 with ‘GP’ the voice in Verstappen’s ear as he raced to his maiden F1 victory on his Red Bull Racing debut at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Last season marked their 10th year together, with Verstappen claiming 71 race wins and four World titles under Lambiase’s guidance.

While there have been some testy exchanges along the way, Verstappen told PlanetF1.com and other media outlets last year that he was “very proud” to work with the 45-year-old.

“It’s been an emotional year,” said the driver, who missed out on a fifth successive World title in F1 2025 by two points. “Forget about the results this year. I also don’t want to go too much into detail, but it’s been tough.

“But I’m very happy to be able to work with someone that passionate.

“Of course, he is my race engineer, but I see him as my friend. We have lived through so many emotional things together and fantastic achievements.

“I’m sure he was a bit emotional after the flag. I’m really looking forward to leaving here and catching up with him because it’s not been easy at times for him.

“I’m just very proud to be able to work with someone that good.

“A proper example of someone that never gave up this season, even through the difficult times.”

