Haas unveils striking VF-26 for F1 2026 as Toyota partnership begins

Haas has revealed a new-look VF-26 for the F1 2026 season, reflecting its new title partnership with Toyota Gazoo Racing.

The American squad has shown off its new look for the VF-26, with Haas entering its 11th year in Formula 1.

Haas unveils VF-26 livery for F1 2026

Having changed title partners for 2026, swapping Moneygram for Toyota Gazoo Racing, Haas’ new look for 2026 showcases an evolved iteration of its now-familiar white and black livery, featuring increased red accents.

Described by the team as a “bold design and dynamic new livery”, the VF-26 is the latest from the Banbury-based squad and is designed around the brand-new regulations for 2026.

Revealed via a series of digital renders, the VF-26 is smaller and lighter than its 2025 predecessor, while the car clearly shows the team’s expanding portfolio of commercial partners.

In late 2025, Haas confirmed the end of its title partnership with MoneyGram, with the team swapping to Toyota Gazoo Racing. Already enjoying a technical partnership, the expansion of the collaboration with the motorsport arm of Japanese automotive giant Toyota sees Haas prominently display TGR branding across its new machine.

Officially, the team’s entry name is now the TGR Haas F1 team, and it will compete with French driver Esteban Ocon and British driver Ollie Bearman.

While Audi and Cadillac have hit the track for a filming day ahead of the first pre-season test shakedown in Barcelona next week, Haas’ first track appearance will be during the five-day event at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Each team is permitted to be on track for three of the five days, with two further collective tests then scheduled in Bahrain in February.

“It feels almost a bit surreal to be unveiling a new car this early in the year, but it’s not any less exciting venturing into a new F1 campaign – especially one with such a change in regulations,” Ayao Komatsu, Haas’ team boss, said.

“We’re fully focused on being ready for shakedown week in Barcelona. It’s been a monumental effort from everyone on the team to work with such a tight turnaround time from the end of last season to putting cars on track in January.

“It goes without saying that after so much talk, we can’t wait to see how these cars will perform and what we’ll face as we then progress through our test programmes ahead of Australia.

“Track time is going to be crucial through Spain and Bahrain, and while we know there’s going to be challenges along the way, we do this because we’re passionate about Formula 1.”

“Like all teams, we’ve faced the challenge of competing in 2025 while looking to design and now build these new-regulation entries for the 2026 season”, said Gene Haas, owner of the eponymous team.

“The pre-season will be crucial to understand what these cars are capable of and how the drivers, engineers, and teams in general adapt to them.

“We at least have continuity in terms of the drivers, with Ollie (Bearman) and Esteban (Ocon), as well as in our design and engineering teams.

“Last season’s competition in the midfield was of an exceptionally high standard; it was tough, and we need to go out again and continue to develop, both on and off-track.

“Personally, I’m going to be very interested to see how the competition shakes out across the grid and what these new regulations bring in terms of performance.”

