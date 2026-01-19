Cadillac teases close-up of F1 2026 car after Silverstone shakedown

Putting its F1 2026 car through its paces during a shakedown at Silverstone last Friday, Cadillac has given fans a fresh and closer look at the car in its all-black testing livery.

Cadillac became the latest team to carry out a shakedown with its F1 2026 car when Sergio Perez drove the Ferrari-powered car during a filming day at Silverstone.

Cadillac has released a fresh video of its F1 2026 car

The car, which is yet to be officially named, appeared in an all-black livery that included the names of the founding members of the Cadillac F1 team from both the United States and the UK.

The team will reveal the final livery for its debut F1 campaign on 8 February.

But while Cadillac initially released a short video on social media of the car in action, and another blurred still shot, more details were revealed in the team’s latest video.

The black finish, however, meant the finer elements remained hidden.

Fans will have to wait for more details as Formula 1’s opening test session, which begins on 26 February, will take place behind closed doors at the Circuit de Catalunya. The first public outing will be held in Bahrain from 11 to 13 February before a second outing at the same circuit from 18 to 20 February.

For Cadillac, though, it’s a case of so far so good according to Perez.

Speaking after the car’s shakedown, the six-time grand prix winner said: “Today was really an amazing day. Everyone should feel incredibly proud to complete our first laps as a team.

“Each and every person has worked so hard to get to this moment and it was emotional to be part of motorsport history.

“We can, and should, all enjoy, but it’s absolutely fired me up for more.

“I just want to get back in and get mileage – this is just the start.”

The F1 2026 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8.

