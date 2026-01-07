Gianpiero Lambiase will remain as Max Verstappen’s race engineer at Red Bull for the F1 2026 season, PlanetF1.com understands.

It comes after the highly respected engineer was linked with a move away from the team at the end of 2025.

Gianpiero Lambiase to stay at Red Bull as Max Verstappen’s race engineer

Lambiase has served as Verstappen’s race engineer since the Dutchman joined Red Bull’s senior team in May 2016, playing an instrumental role as Verstappen stormed to four consecutive world championships between 2021 and 2024.

Verstappen narrowly missed out on a fifth straight title in 2025, falling just two points short of McLaren driver Lando Norris.

Lambiase cut an emotional figure at the end of the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi and appeared to be sobbing on the pit wall at the chequered flag.

Lambiase’s reaction – in addition to Verstappen’s post-race comment over team radio that “we showed them one final time who’s boss” – raised speculation that the 2025 season finale might prove to be the last race of their successful partnership.

Rumours circulated in December that Lambiase was in negotiations with the Aston Martin team over a role at the level of team principal or chief executive.

However, PlanetF1.com has learned from sources close to the situation that Lambiase will remain in his current role of head of racing at Red Bull for 2026.

The news that Lambiase’s position will remain unchanged will come as a boost to Verstappen as F1’s new era – featuring sweeping rule changes to the chassis and engine – begins.

Red Bull will produce its own engines for the first time in F1 2026 via its newly established Powertrains division, which is working in collaboration with US manufacturer Ford.

As revealed by PlanetF1.com in October, Red Bull and sister team Racing Bulls will unveil their new liveries for 2026 at a Ford season-launch event in Detroit next week.

Additional reporting by Mat Coch

