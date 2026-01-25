Audi F1 has launched its own driver development programme to search for stars of the future, placing Allan McNish in charge as its director.

McNish, who competed in the 2002 Formula 1 season with Toyota, raced to enormous success in sportscars with Audi, winning two of his three 24 Hours of Le Mans with the brand, alongside the 2013 World Endurance Championship title.

McNish, who has also previously served as an FIA steward and has held a long association with Audi as a driver and team member, including being team principal of its Formula E team, will look to help its young drivers progress and, ultimately, find their way towards a Formula 1 seat.

Audi set out the bold ambition upon its recent launch of the R26 that the team wants to challenge for titles by the 2030 season, its fifth year in the sport.

The team signed Nico Hulkenberg from Haas ahead of the 2025 campaign, with Gabriel Bortoleto also having had to leave the McLaren junior ranks to join what was Sauber last year.

Having taken on ownership of the Sauber Group, which did not have its own version of a junior driver programme, Audi is setting out its stall as a works team to set up its own potential talent line for senior Formula 1 seats in future.

“To be entrusted with finding the cornerstones of the future Audi Revolut F1 Team is a great honour and a responsibility I am very passionate about,” McNish said.

“This brand is built on a history of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’, and that philosophy must apply to our young drivers as much as to our cars.

“We are not just looking for raw speed; we are looking for the resilience, intelligence, and team-driven mindset that defines a future Audi champion.

“Our goal is to build a pathway that turns potential into precision and performance on the world stage. I am thrilled to begin this work and identify the first generation of talent to join this ambitious project.”

Audi F1 team principal, Jonathan Wheatley, added; “Investing in the champions of tomorrow is a key pillar of our Formula 1 strategy.

“The Audi Driver Development Programme is a clear statement of our long-term commitment to youth and our ambition to be competitive.

“With Allan McNish, we have a director who not only has an incredible track record in motorsport but also embodies the spirit and dedication of our operations.

“Under his leadership, this programme will be integral to our vision for 2030, our goal of building a winning team and shaping the future of Audi in Formula 1.”

