Wednesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes the FIA making a change ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka as popular Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham prepares to return from major surgery.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at the speed of light…

FIA adds extra active aero zone for Japanese Grand Prix

The FIA has revealed that F1 drivers will be able to activate ‘straight mode’ on the approach to Suzuka’s notorious 130R corner at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Only one DRS zone, located on the main straight, has been available at Suzuka over recent years.

Unlike DRS, which only applied to the rear wing, active aero sees both the front and rear wings open to reduce drag, enhancing speed on the straights.

Read more: FIA makes surprise decision for Japanese Grand Prix as key change emerges

Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham to make long-awaited return at Suzuka

Popular Sky F1 presenter Natalie Pinkham is to make her long-awaited return at this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix following major surgery last year.

It comes after the television star told PlanetF1.com of her “agony” after suffering a slipped disc in her neck, leaving her on the sidelines for six months.

Pinkham has not attended a race since last year’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza, with the 48-year-old briefly having her voicebox removed during surgery.

Read more: ‘It was agony’ – Sky F1 presenter details ‘gross’ surgery ahead of Japanese GP comeback

Fernando Alonso to travel ‘slightly later’ than planned to Japan

Aston Martin has announced that Fernando Alonso will travel to the Japanese Grand Prix “slightly later” than planned due to “personal family reasons.”

The team has insisted that “all is well” and that the two-time world champion will be at the Suzuka circuit “in time for Friday.”

Aston Martin confirmed earlier this week that third driver Jak Crawford will drive Alonso’s car in FP1.

Read more: Aston Martin issues Fernando Alonso statement ahead of Japanese Grand Prix

Jonathan Wheatley reveals Audi F1 PU ‘area of focus’

Jonathan Wheatley declared prior to his Audi F1 exit that no engine manufacturer “wants to lose a month” of development under the FIA’s ADUO scheme in F1 2026.

It came after the former team principal revealed that Audi’s power unit has become an “area of focus” following a “long conversation” with Mattia Binotto.

Wheatley parted company with Audi last week ahead of an expected move to Aston Martin.

Read more: Why Jonathan Wheatley flagged Audi engine before exit

Toto Wolff responds to ‘stupid rumours’ as Max Verstappen links resurface

Toto Wolff has dismissed talk of renewed Mercedes interest in Max Verstappen as “stupid”, insisting he already has the perfect driver lineup.

Mercedes has enjoyed an impressive start to the F1 2026 season with George Russell and Kimi Antonelli claiming a win apiece in the two races held so far.

Verstappen has once again found himself linked with Mercedes following Red Bull’s troubled start to 2026.

Read more: Toto Wolff dismisses ‘stupid’ Max Verstappen Mercedes rumours amid dominant start