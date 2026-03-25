Aston Martin has announced that Fernando Alonso will travel to the Japanese Grand Prix “slightly later” than planned due to “personal family reasons.”

The team has insisted that “all is well” and that the two-time world champion will be at the Suzuka circuit “in time for Friday.

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso to travel ‘slightly later’ to Japanese GP

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Aston Martin has endured a troubled start to the new season after entering its new technical partnership with Honda, with the team struggling with engine vibrations.

Alonso, who will turn 45 in July, is yet to reach the chequered flag so far in F1 2026, retiring from the opening two races in Australia and China.

As reported by PlanetF1.com, Aston Martin announced earlier this week third driver Jak Crawford will drive Alonso’s car in FP1 at Suzuka.

Aston Martin’s Mike Krack described Crawford’s outing as “an important opportunity for him to keep progressing, while also contributing to the team by gathering useful data and feedback.”

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The Silverstone-based outfit has now revealed that Alonso’s own arrival in Japan will be delayed due to personal reasons.

In a statement issued to PlanetF1.com on Wednesday, Aston Martin said: “Fernando is arriving slightly later this weekend for personal family reasons and won’t be attending media day at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“All is well and he will be at the track in time for Friday.”

PlanetF1.com revealed last week that Aston Martin is closing in on the appointment of a new team principal with Jonathan Wheatley emerging as the team’s prime target.

Audi announced the departure of Wheatley 48 hours later, clearing the path for the former Red Bull sporting director to reunite with Adrian Newey at Aston Martin.

The pair achieved enormous success at Red Bull with the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen before both men left the team in 2024.

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