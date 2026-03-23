Aston Martin has confirmed that Jak Crawford will replace Fernando Alonso for the opening hour of practice at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The team is fulfilling its first of four rookie sessions for F1 2026 – a requirement for all 11 teams – which means Crawford will return to the Aston Martin cockpit on Friday at Suzuka.

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The timing of this Crawford for Alonso FP1 swap is unusual, considering that it is happening so early in the season. The Japanese Grand Prix is only Round 3 of F1 2026. Suzuka is not a common venue for teams to tick off a rookie FP1.

It is also early days for the full-time drivers in understanding these very different F1 2026 cars.

Crawford, the 20-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States, is Aston Martin’s reserve driver for 2026.

Backed by the Aston Martin driver development programme, Crawford finished runner-up in the 2025 Formula 2 Championship. Unable to secure an F1 2026 seat, he took on the Aston Martin reserve role.

Crawford took part in two FP1 sessions last season. He made his race weekend debut in Mexico, and was back behind the wheel for FP1 in Abu Dhabi.

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Reacting to the announcement, Crawford said: “I’m really excited to get behind the wheel and drive for the team at Suzuka.

“It’s such a historic yet demanding circuit, and I can’t wait to apply what I’ve learned in the simulator to real track conditions.

“A big thank you to the team for giving me this opportunity. As with my previous FP1 sessions, I’m looking forward to making the most of it and learning as much as I can.”

Aston Martin’s chief trackside officer Mike Krack added: “It’s great that we’re able to give Jak another opportunity in FP1 as part of our ongoing commitment to developing young talent.

“He has been working hard, especially in the simulator back at Silverstone, and this session will allow him to continue building valuable track experience.

“It’s an important opportunity for him to keep progressing, while also contributing to the team by gathering useful data and feedback.”

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