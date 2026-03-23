Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen has announced that his Team Redline sim racing outfit is to be rebranded Verstappen Sim Racing.

It comes after the four-time F1 world champion was disqualified after winning an NLS race at the Nurburgring on Saturday.

Max Verstappen announces Team Redline rebrand

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Verstappen is a passionate virtual racer with the Red Bull driver known to travel to grands prix with his simulator rig in hand.

The 28-year-old famously took part in sim racing until 4am on the eve of his victory at the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, again staying up late ahead of that year’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen took advantage of a break in the F1 schedule to contest an NLS race at the Nurburgring behind the wheel of a Red Bull-branded Mercedes-AMG GT3 car on Saturday.

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Verstappen and teammate Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella dominated the event, with the F1 driver claiming pole position by 1.9 seconds and crossing the finish line almost a minute clear.

However, the trio were disqualified in the hours after the race due to a tyre infringement having used seven sets of tyres over the course of qualifying and the race, one more than the permitted maximum of six.

Verstappen has announced that Team Redline, the successful sim racing outfit closely associated with the Dutchman, will operate under the banner of Verstappen Sim Racing going forward following a rebrand.

The move is intended to bring Verstappen’s sim-racing exploits “closer in line” with the rest of his Verstappen Racing enterprise.

Verstappen said: “Sim racing is a big passion of mine outside Formula 1, and Team Redline has been a big part of that.

“It is where I spend a lot of my time off track, and part of what I am building with Verstappen Racing.

“This step to Verstappen Sim Racing feels very natural.

“We’re taking everything we’ve achieved and bringing it closer in line with the wider Verstappen Racing platform.

“I’ve always believed that sim racing can develop real talent, and we’re already seeing that with Chris Lulham.

“I’m really excited to keep building on the success of the team and see what the future holds.”

Atze Kerkhof, the chief executive of Verstappen Sim Racing, added: “Building on the legacy of Team Redline, Verstappen Sim Racing represents the next step in an era where sim racing is a true breeding ground for real world talent.

“I’m excited about the future and look forward to continuing to grow and push this team forward.”

Dom Duhan, who founded Team Redline in 2000, said: “I’m proud to see everything Team Redline has built continue under Verstappen Sim Racing.

“After years of developing and guiding the team, this transition feels like a natural evolution, one that will continue to inspire and cultivate the next generation of racing talent.”

Lulham is arguably the most famous product of Team Redline’s driver roster.

After joining the sim racing team in 2021, Lulham was chosen by Verstappen to make the step up to real-world racing in 2025.

The British driver acted as Verstappen’s teammate as the pair won a GT3 race at the Nurburgring last September.

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