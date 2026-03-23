Commentator Peter Snowdon raised the suggestion at the Nurburgring that Max Verstappen could be considered his team’s “weaker link” for the upcoming 24-hour event at the venue.

Verstappen has taken to GT racing like a duck to water. However, Snowdon questioned how Verstappen will cope with factors like night racing, and potentially rain, as he continues preparations for May’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring.

Max Verstappen weaker link claim ahead of Nürburgring 24 Hours

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Verstappen has impressed thus far behind the wheel of GT3 machinery.

He won on debut in the Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie [NLS] GT3 class at the Nurburgring last year, manning a Ferrari 296 GT3.

He was back for the first race of the 2026 NLS campaign, this time driving a Mercedes. Verstappen again was part of the P1 team in the four-hour race around the Nurburgring Nordschleife.

Disaster struck post-race, however, in the form of a disqualification for his team, after a tyre mix-up meant that seven sets were used, rather than the permitted six.

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Verstappen’s team will be taking part in this year’s 24 Hours of Nurburgring. As a debutant, Verstappen will team up with the experienced Lucas Auer, Jules Gounon and Daniel Juncadella.

Verstappen is regarded as one of the greatest drivers that Formula 1 has seen, and his talents have flown seamlessly into GT3 racing so far. However, commentator Peter Snowdon questioned how Verstappen will measure up in a 24 hour race.

“I did place the argument the other day that for the 24-hour race in May, that in this line-up, which is joined by Lucas Auer as well, that Verstappen is arguably the weaker link,” said Snowdon during Saturday’s NLS2 event.

“Because he hasn’t had 24-hour experience, whereas the others have, and there’s just no insight.

“So it will be interesting to see how much he does at night. I bet he will, because he’s not going to reject a challenge.

“I’m not saying he’s going to be slow or anything.

“But that is the credit to the strength of the other teammates in that field, that he’s arguably, perhaps the weakest link at night, in that car, or if it rains.”

Lead commentator Bruce Jones responded: “Yeah, in the real world, but we know full well that he’s done some 24-hour races, sim races.

“Plus, his natural talent.”

Is Max Verstappen ever a weaker link?

From what we have seen so far in Verstappen’s career, calling him a weaker link in any racing situation is bold.

Snowdon’s point is valid. Verstappen has mastered grand prix racing, and four-hour GT3 racing, but a 24-hour endurance event is a different kettle of fish.

Yet Verstappen, by this stage, has proven himself to be one of racing’s premier natural talents.

Like he burst onto the GT3 racing scene in winning fashion, it would be brave to bet against him rising to this 24-hour Nurburgring challenge.

Verstappen will be prepared, and his skillset will be optimally deployed in the Verstappen Racing line-up.

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