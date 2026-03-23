Toyota’s latest WRC winner Takamoto Katsuta has moved to dismiss online claims that F1 hopeful Kalle Rovanpera lacks the necessary strength to cope in single-seater racing.

It comes after Rovanpera announced last week that he has withdrawn from his planned Super Formula campaign for 2026 due to health issues.

Toyota WRC winner defends Kalle Rovanpera

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Rovanpera, a two-time WRC champion, opted to step away from rallying at the end of 2025 in favour of a move to single-seater racing with a view to competing in Formula 1 in the future.

After competing in the New Zealand-based Formula Regional Oceania, Rovanpera had planned to contest a full season in Japanese Super Formula in 2026.

However, the 25-year-old’s preparations for the upcoming campaign were disrupted by episodes of vertigo.

Rovanpera announced last week that he has suspended his plan to compete in Super Formula due to Benign paroxysmal positional vertigo [BPPV].

With his condition worsening over recent months, Rovanpera said that he cannot currently compete safely with fixing his health “now my first priority.”

Rovanpera’s management declined to comment when approached by PlanetF1.com.

Rovanpera’s withdrawal has led to speculation online that he has had trouble adapting to single-seater cars.

Katsuta, Rovanpera’s former Toyota teammate who recently collected his first WRC win at Safari Rally Kenya, has clarified the situation in a post to social media.

The Japanese driver also claimed people would “be amazed” by the data from Rovanpera’s Formula 2 test last year.

He wrote: “I’m writing this as a close friend.

“There’s bound to be all sorts of speculation surrounding this sort of situation, but it’s not because his physique isn’t suited to Formula racing, or because he lacks the necessary strength.

“As mentioned in Kalle’s own statement, the issue is simply that a chronic condition he’s had for a long time has, through sheer bad luck, taken a turn for the worse at this particular moment, and the question is what must take priority now.

“He certainly didn’t take racing lightly, and he’d decided to take on the challenge of the racing world with the utmost respect.

“What’s more, he was prepared to sacrifice a great deal to do so.

“He must be the most disappointed of all, and I, having watched this challenge unfold from the closest vantage point, feel exactly the same way.

“Even so, I cannot thank Morizo [Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda] and everyone in the team enough for their unwavering support.

“I’m sure that Kalle will make a full recovery, come back stronger than ever, and return to racing.

“For now, I just want him to focus on recovering as fully as possible! Hang in there, Kalle!

“One final thing: you’d be amazed if you saw Kalle’s performance in the F2 tests and on the simulator.

“Anyway, I really hate it when people write or say all sorts of things based on speculation, so I just had to write this.”

Rovanpera said in a statement on Saturday: “Hey, everyone.

“I have difficult news to share. I will be stepping back from the upcoming races and my participation in this year’s Super Formula season.

“I’ve been working with medical issues for already a longer period, which have gotten worse this year. My health doesn’t allow me to continue safely at the moment. Now my first priority is to fix that.

“Feedback and progress this year shows that there’s good potential in this project. My chapter in circuit racing isn’t finished.

“I’m more than sorry for those who hoped to see me on track. I’m looking forward to see you all soon as possible!

“I’m grateful to Morizo, TGR [Toyota Gazoo Racing], and my partners for their care and for standing by me, and I’ll keep working hard to come back stronger.

“Thank you for your understanding and your continued support.”

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