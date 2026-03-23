Mario Andretti, the 1978 Formula 1 World Champion, and a Cadillac F1 board member, says he has “volumes of respect” for Colton Herta after making the move to Formula 2, as he chases his F1 dream.

That comes after Herta called his first F2 race weekend in Melbourne “unsatisfactory”, giving himself a “C minus” grading. Andretti spoke with Herta – a Cadillac F1 test driver – following Melbourne, and assures that Herta has the full support of Cadillac F1 behind him.

Mario Andretti supports Colton Herta after Formula 2 debut struggles

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Herta left his IndyCar career behind to go all in on his Formula 1 dream.

Herta would sign with Hitech for the 2026 Formula 2 season. He also linked-up with the new Cadillac F1 team as a test driver.

“I have volumes of respect for what he’s trying to do,” Andretti declared on Herta, while speaking on the Drive to Wynn podcast.

“Because it shows me that he has pure, pure desire to be in Formula 1, and that’s what it takes.

“Obviously here in America, we’re fortunate that you can make it, have a solid, totally satisfying career, just by being here in Indy cars or NASCAR, IMSA.

“But you could see that he has definitely some unfinished business, if you will. He wants to have his time in Formula 1, and this is an opportunity.

“So he’s willing to sacrifice, make a step back, to make many steps forward.”

Herta made his F2 debut in Melbourne, but walked away unsatisfied with his performance.

A crash during the sole practice session put Herta on the back foot. He did recover to score points in the Feature Race in P7.

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Herta has been set the target of making the top 10 in the championship by Cadillac F1 CEO Dan Towriss.

Andretti believes Herta will be “just fine” as he tries to make F2 his gateway into Formula 1.

“I spoke with him,” said Andretti about Herta. “I had the opportunity to chat with him quite a bit after his race over in Melbourne and so forth. He’s very up on things. He’ll be just fine.

“He’s okay with what he has to do, and he has the full team support to try to just get to where he wants to be.

“So there’s something really good to look forward to here.

“Again, I can say I respect tremendously what he’s doing, out of pure love and desire.”

Herta will next be in F2 action at Round 2 in Monaco.

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